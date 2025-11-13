FIJI Water Announces Alexandre Zigliara as New President

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIJI® Water, America’s No. 1 premium imported bottled water, announced today that Alexandre (Alex) Zigliara will join FIJI Water as its new president, effective December 1, 2025. With more than two decades of global executive experience, Zigliara will lead worldwide strategy and operations for Earth’s Finest Water, overseeing marketing, manufacturing, supply chain, and sales channels, and advancing FIJI Water’s commitment to preserving and protecting the islands of Fiji through the FIJI Water Foundation.

A seasoned leader in consumer-packaged goods who has led teams and operations across more than 40 countries on five continents, Zigliara has built an accomplished record of strategic and operational excellence. He has driven significant business growth in senior executive roles at The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International, Clif Bar & Company, and most recently, at MrBeast Feastables. He transformed MrBeast Feastables into the fastest-growing snack brand in the United States in 2024, and led the successful global integration of Clif Bar & Company into Mondelez International as CEO of Clif Bar. During his 22-year tenure at The Coca-Cola Company, Zigliara held roles of increasing scope and seniority across North America, Europe and globally. His experience includes serving as President of Coca-Cola Italy, General Manager of the company’s global partnership with Restaurant Brands International (RBI), and leading the Coca-Cola/Walmart U.S. partnership based in Bentonville.

“We could not be more fortunate than to have Alex Zigliara join FIJI Water as its next president,” said Stewart Resnick, President and Chairman of The Wonderful Company, the parent company to FIJI Water. “There has never been a greater opportunity for FIJI Water to expand on our success as the world’s leading premium bottled water, and Alex has the experience, vision and track record to chart that course. He’s transformative, growth-focused, and has a history of successfully operating businesses on a global landscape. Alex inherits a great brand, a strong team, and dedicated consumer base. We are excited about this next chapter and of his leadership to come.”

Zigliara will lead the business from its Los Angeles headquarters and oversee all operations in the country of Fiji, where FIJI Water is proudly sourced and bottled at one of the world’s most advanced bottling facilities, and distributed to more than 80 countries around the globe.

“I’m very proud to join FIJI Water and to steward a brand with such an iconic reputation around the world,” said Zigliara. “Through my years in the beverage industry, I’ve watched with admiration as FIJI Water has firmly established its place not only as the world’s premium bottled water company, but among all beverages in every category. It’s set a model for consumer loyalty and customer trust that provides incredible opportunity for continued growth. It’s a privilege to lead this iconic brand and to work with the Resnicks as part of the prestigious family of brands that is The Wonderful Company, and I look forward to getting started.”

Established in 1996, FIJI Water was acquired by Lynda and Stewart Resnick in 2004, joining a portfolio of category-leading brands as part of The Wonderful Company. Since then, FIJI Water has become “America’s Favorite Bottled Water Brand,” known for its soft, smooth taste, and as the water of choice for celebrities, often seen on red carpets, runways and film festivals. With a perfectly balanced 7.7pH, FIJI Water has double the electrolytes of the top two premium bottled water brands, and they are naturally occurring. Additionally, all of FIJI Water’s best-selling 500mL and 330mL bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic globally, transitioning nearly 70% of its bottle volume globally to recycled plastic.

In addition to providing quality products sourced from a sustainable aquifer, FIJI Water works to preserve and protect the islands of Fiji, its communities, and its people through the FIJI Water Foundation. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has invested more than $20.5MM to support the islands of Fiji through education programs, sustainability initiatives, health and wellness resources, improving clean water access for rural communities, providing emergency relief, and investing in community development partnerships.

