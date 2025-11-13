Milestone Scientific Delivers Stable Revenue and Reduces Operating Expenses by Over $500 Thousand in the Third Quarter of 2025

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, highlighting continued progress on the Company’s transformation and growth initiatives.

Eric Hines, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, “During the third quarter, we made measurable progress executing our plan to build a leaner, more focused organization capable of sustained growth and improved profitability. Through disciplined cost management and operational restructuring, we reduced third-quarter operating expenses by over half a million dollars compared to the same period last year. At the same time, we delivered stable revenue performance while continuing to strengthen our underlying business fundamentals.”

“Within our dental segment, we continued to expand our direct sales programs in North America and continued securing new international registrations for our STA® Single Tooth Anesthesia System. We also enhanced our omnichannel digital marketing strategy to drive broader brand visibility and recurring e-commerce sales. On the medical side, we are encouraged by growing utilization and recurring revenue from CompuFlo® disposables, as well as increasing interest from hospitals and international distributors.”

“In parallel, we continue to advance our reimbursement strategy for CompuFlo®, building on recent progress in securing Medicare payment-rate assignments and expanding commercial coverage. These developments are key enablers for broader adoption in hospitals and pain-management settings. As we expand our institutional presence and align with payers, we believe reimbursement access will play an important role in driving the next phase of medical segment growth.”

“Our operational transformation is well underway. We have strengthened our sales infrastructure, improved organizational alignment, and are prioritizing initiatives with the highest near-term return potential. Looking ahead, we expect these actions to translate into improved margins, continued revenue stability, and long-term value creation for our shareholders,” concluded Hines.

Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, revenues were approximately $2.4 million and $2.5 million, respectively. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower domestic dental sales, partially offset by higher international dental sales and recurring medical revenue. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was approximately $1.6 million, or 70% of revenue, compared to approximately $1.8 million, or 73% of revenue, for the same period in 2024. Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $(1.1) million, compared to approximately $(1.5) million for the same period in 2024, an improvement of approximately $0.3 million, or 23%, primarily due to lower selling, general, and administrative expenses as a result of cost-reduction initiatives implemented during the quarter. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $(1.2) million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $(1.5) million, or $(0.02) per share, for the comparable period in 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, revenues were approximately $6.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively, an increase of approximately $0.3 million, or 5%, driven by continued growth in international dental sales and higher recurring revenue from the Company’s medical segment. Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $4.9 million, or 71% of revenue, compared to approximately $4.9 million, or 74% of revenue, for the same period in 2024. Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $(4.6) million, compared to approximately $(4.7) million for the same period in 2024. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $(4.6) million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of $(2.7) million, or $(0.03) per share, for the comparable period in 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.3 million and working capital of approximately $3.1 million.

(tables follow)



MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,345,301 $ 3,258,058 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,000, respectively 706,924 475,376 Accounts receivable, related party 9,612 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 506,574 564,645 Inventories 4,126,988 3,713,215 Advances on contracts 1,414,702 1,275,260 Total current assets 8,110,101 9,286,554 Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 18,254 12,921 Intangibles, net 96,039 148,404 Right of use assets finance lease 59,228 67,201 Right of use assets operating lease 178,251 257,842 Other assets 24,150 24,150 Total assets $ 8,486,023 $ 9,797,072 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,012,867 $ 1,021,393 Accounts payable, related party 1,027,360 493,313 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,176,773 1,796,319 Accrued expenses, related party 665,890 304,293 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 23,919 12,530 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 126,722 116,279 Total current liabilities 5,033,531 3,744,127 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 34,170 54,672 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 68,927 165,573 Convertible notes payable, related parties 800,000 - Total liabilities $ 5,936,628 $ 3,964,372 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $0.001; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 78,592,480 shares issued and 78,559,147

shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025; 78,047,798 shares issued and 78,014,465 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 78,592

78,048 Additional paid in capital 136,067,080 134,719,274 Accumulated deficit (132,684,761 ) (128,053,106 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,549,395 5,832,700 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,486,023 $ 9,797,072





MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Product sales, net $ 2,360,117 $ 2,513,805 $ 6,916,003 $ 6,616,414 Cost of products sold 719,247 677,585 2,010,092 1,692,888 Gross profit 1,640,870 1,836,220 4,905,911 4,923,526 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,739,011 3,064,769 9,026,691 8,968,226 Research and development expenses 16,226 232,056 437,135 641,235 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,104 8,574 59,040 28,735 Total operating expenses 2,775,341 3,305,399 9,522,866 9,638,196 Loss from operations (1,134,471 ) (1,469,179 ) (4,616,955 ) (4,714,670 ) Interest (expense) income, net (19,488 ) 8,008 (14,700 ) 53,513 Gain on sale of net operating losses - - - 1,983,095 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,153,959 ) (1,461,171 ) (4,631,655 ) (2,678,062 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss (1,153,959 ) (1,461,171 ) (4,631,655 ) (2,678,062 ) Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders— Basic and Diluted (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding and to be issued— Basic and diluted 82,322,910 79,966,833 82,008,336 80,165,181



