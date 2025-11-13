NuCana Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Announced Encouraging Data on both NUC-7738 and NUC-3373

Initial Data from the Expansion Study of NUC-7738 Expected in Q4 2025 with Final Data Expected in 2026

Compliant with All Nasdaq Continued Listing Criteria

Well Capitalized with Anticipated Cash Runway into 2029

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) (“NuCana” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and provided an update on its clinical development program with its two lead anti-cancer medicines.

“We recently announced promising data for both NUC-7738 and NUC-3373 that continue to support the potential of our ProTides to deliver significantly improved treatment outcomes for patients with cancer,” said Hugh S. Griffith, NuCana’s Chief Executive Officer. “For NUC-7738, we presented new data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 on NUC-7738 in combination with PD-1 inhibitors in a real-time organoid model system, which revealed that NUC-7738 enhances the effectiveness of PD-1 inhibitors, resulting in increased tumor cell killing. These data demonstrate the benefit of combining PD-1 inhibitors with NUC-7738, similar to that seen in patients on the ongoing NuTide:701 study. Based on the exciting initial data from this study, we are currently recruiting an additional 28 patients with PD-1 inhibitor-resistant melanoma and plan to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss the data from this study to determine the optimal registration strategy to support potential marketing approval.”

Mr. Griffith continued, “We also presented new clinical data from the NuTide:303 study, where encouraging signals of durable activity were observed in patients treated with NUC-3373 plus pembrolizumab who had exhausted all standard treatment options, including prior PD-1 inhibitors. Notably, one patient with melanoma remains progression-free at 23 months and continues to exhibit a partial response with an 81% reduction in target lesions. Another patient with urothelial carcinoma of the bladder achieved a 100% reduction in their target lesions and remained on treatment for over 15 months. These clinical findings are further supported by nonclinical data published in September 2025, which corroborate the immunogenic effects of NUC-3373 observed in patients, particularly in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. We are currently evaluating optimal combinations and indications for further clinical studies of NUC-3373, while continuing to maintain our anticipated cash runway into 2029.”

Mr. Griffith concluded, “Lastly, we have significantly strengthened our balance sheet via the strategic utilization of our at-the-market (“ATM”) program in July, extending our cash runway into 2029 and through key value-driving milestones. This initiative, together with the financing in May, raised gross proceeds of $38.4 million, and with multiple data readouts ahead, we are well-positioned to deliver on our mission of improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer.”

Anticipated Milestones

NUC-7738



Announce initial data from the Phase 1/2 expansion study (NuTide:701) of NUC-7738 in combination with pembrolizumab in Q4 2025;

Obtain regulatory guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on pivotal study design for NUC-7738 in melanoma in 2026; and Announce final data from the Phase 1/2 expansion study (NuTide:701) of NUC-7738 in combination with pembrolizumab in 2026.





NUC-3373



Announce nonclinical data on further characterization of mode of action and target indications in 2026.







Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights and Cash Position

As of September 30, 2025, NuCana had cash and cash equivalents of £25.2 million compared to £8.4 million at June 30, 2025 and £6.7 million at December 31, 2024.

In July 2025, NuCana raised, through the ATM program, £19.0 million in gross proceeds before expenses and commission. On July 21, 2025, having raised the full amount of capital required, NuCana announced it had successfully canceled all remaining Series A Warrants issued in the May 2025 financing, in exchange for payments totaling $3.6 million. This initiative fully eliminated all overhanging rights from the May 2025 financing.

NuCana anticipates its cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into 2029.

NuCana reported a net loss of £0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which includes other income of £2.7 million, as compared to a net loss of £4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share was £0.00 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to a loss per ordinary share of £0.07 for the comparable quarter ended September 30, 2024.

NuCana reported a net loss of £26.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to a net loss of £18.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 included the following non-cash or non-recurring items:

Finance expense of £12.6 million (2024: £nil) relating to the non-cash loss on fair value revaluation of the warrants issued in the May 2025 financing;

Professional fees of £1.4 million (2024: £nil) related to the issue of warrants; and

Share-based payment expenses of £9.1 million (2024: £1.7 million); partly offset by

Other income of £2.7 million (2024: £nil).





Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share was £0.00 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to a loss per ordinary share of £0.32 for the comparable nine months ended September 30, 2024.

About NuCana

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) £ £ £ £ Research and development expenses (2,172) (3,736) (11,001) (17,288) Administrative expenses (1,399) (1,358) (6,989) (4,448) Other income 2,692 - 2,692 - Net foreign exchange gains (losses) 100 (229) (161) (208) Operating loss (779) (5,323) (15,459) (21,944) Finance income 153 72 213 283 Finance expense - - (12,648) - Loss before tax (626) (5,251) (27,894) (21,661) Income tax credit 345 740 1,026 3,317 Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company (281) (4,511) (26,868) (18,344) Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share (0.00) (0.07) (0.00) (0.32)



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As At

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (in thousands) £ £ Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 2,197 2,199 Property, plant and equipment 157 197 Deferred tax asset 123 113 2,477 2,509 Current assets Prepayments, accrued income and other receivables 2,976 922 Current income tax receivable 1,613 4,594 Cash and cash equivalents 25,249 6,749 29,838 12,265 Total assets 32,315 14,774 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves Share capital and share premium 189,586 151,827 Other reserves 86,599 78,421 Accumulated deficit (250,259) (224,294) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 25,926 5,954 Non-current liabilities Provisions 58 37 Lease liabilities 60 117 118 154 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,662 2,705 Payroll taxes and social security 115 134 Accrued expenditure 4,418 5,714 Lease liabilities 76 73 Provisions - 40 6,271 8,666 Total liabilities 6,389 8,820 Total equity and liabilities 32,315 14,774



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (26,868) (18,344) Adjustments for: Income tax credit (1,026) (3,317) Amortization and depreciation 205 407 Movement in provisions (40) - Finance income (213) (283) Finance expense 12,648 - Interest expense on lease liabilities 7 14 Share-based payments 9,143 1,667 Net foreign exchange losses 221 244 (5,923) (19,612) Movements in working capital: (Increase) decrease in prepayments, accrued income and other receivables (2,023) 1,500 (Decrease) increase in trade payables (1,044) 2,668 Decrease in payroll taxes, social security and accrued expenditure (1,315) (234) Movements in working capital (4,382) 3,934 Cash used in operations (10,305) (15,678) Net income tax received 3,988 4,015 Net cash used in operating activities (6,317) (11,663) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 168 299 Payments for property, plant and equipment - (3) Payments for intangible assets (143) (239) Net cash from investing activities 25 57 Cash flows from financing activities Payments for lease liabilities (61) (188) Proceeds from exercise of share options 1 7 Proceeds from issue of share capital 20,185 6,371 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 4,436 - Proceeds from issue of warrants 4,439 - Payment for cancellation of warrants (2,655) - Share issue expenses (1,346) (191) Net cash from financing activities 24,999 5,999 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,707 (5,607) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,749 17,225 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (207) (267) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 25,249 11,351



