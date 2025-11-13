Ascertain and The Oncology Institute Co-Develop ‘Touchless’ AI Automation for Oncology Administration

CERRITOS, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascertain, a healthcare technology company pioneering agentic AI to automate administrative workflows, and The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), a leading value-based oncology care provider, today announced a co-development partnership to create “near-touchless” administrative workflows that reduce manual interactions between providers and payers.

The collaboration centers on Ascertain’s Unified Payer Portal (UPP) — an AI-powered automation module that streamlines payer-related tasks required ahead of outpatient oncology visits. The system enables near-touchless workflows by automating manual data entry, documentation submission, and payer portal navigation, significantly reducing the administrative effort required to prepare for each patient encounter.

The joint team achieved rapid implementation, going from a signed statement of work to a live early-stage deployment in just eight weeks. That pace demonstrates both the adaptability of Ascertain’s technology and the strength of the operational partnership between the two organizations.

Since going live in September 2025, the automation has reduced TOI’s office visit authorization submission time at pilot sites by over 80 percent, freeing hundreds of staff hours each week. As TOI scales this solution across all authorization types, the initiative is expected to generate significant efficiencies that could yield up to an estimated $2 million in operating expense savings in 2026. The system now processes prior authorizations across TOI’s 100+ clinics and affiliate locations, allowing staff to focus more time on direct patient care.

Mark Michalski, MD, CEO of Ascertain, said:

“The Oncology Institute has been a national leader in bringing value-based cancer care to scale, and we are proud to co-develop automation tools that help sustain that mission. This first deployment of our Unified Payer Portal represents just the beginning. Together, we’re proving that administrative work between providers and payers can become truly touchless — faster, more accurate, and far less burdensome for clinical teams.”

Daniel Virnich, CEO of The Oncology Institute, said:

“Our partnership with Ascertain reflects TOI’s ongoing focus on operational excellence and efficiency. We’ve seen how thoughtfully applied automation can simplify complex tasks and allow our staff to focus more of their time on supporting patients. This first implementation went live in only eight weeks, and we look forward to continuing to build on that progress with Ascertain’s team.”

About Ascertain

Ascertain is a healthcare technology company using agentic AI to automate complex, forms-heavy administrative workflows in healthcare. The company’s platform replaces manual tasks — such as payer communications, documentation assembly, and eligibility verification — with touchless, intelligent automation. Ascertain was founded in partnership with Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures and is backed by Deerfield Management. For more information, visit www.ascertain.com .

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information, visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com .