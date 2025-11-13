Astera Labs Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Conference Participation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences during the fourth quarter 2025:

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference on Nov. 19 th in New York. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am ET.

in New York. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am ET. Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference on Dec. 9 th in New York. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 8:40 am ET.

in New York. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 8:40 am ET. Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference on Dec. 11th in San Francisco. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 9:15 am PT.



A webcast of these sessions will be made available on Astera Labs’ investor relations website at https://ir.asteralabs.com.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions grounded in open standards. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs’ Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, PCIe®, and UALink™ semiconductor-based technologies with the company’s COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. Discover more at www.asteralabs.com.

IR CONTACT: Leslie Green

leslie.green@asteralabs.com