Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London.

Autolus Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Itin will present in a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:30am EST / 12:30pm GMT.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events” page in the “Investor Relations & Media” section of the Company’s website at https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations-media/events/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Amanda Cray

+1 617-967-0207

a.cray@autolus.com