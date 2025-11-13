STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

HORSHAM, Penn., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provides a corporate update.

Third Quarter Highlights

Continued progress toward historic expansion of CPT codes for reimbursement for inflammatory and auto-immune skin diseases, effectively tripling the covered patient population in the US, including recent recognition of expanded CPT codes by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 2026 final PFS (Physician Fee Schedule) rule

COFEPRIS (Mexican regulatory agency) clearance of TheraClearX in Mexico and first commercial placements

Multiple new peer-reviewed publications further validating the XTRAC® gold standard clinical outcomes in treatment of autoimmune diseases – in vitiligo in combination therapy with JAK inhibitors, in psoriasis in combination therapy with topical drug, as breakthrough therapy for localized atopic dermatitis, and in treating mycosis fungiodes (a rare variant of cutaneous lymphoma). The Company holds patents for these combination treatments, further positioning XTRAC as the only clinically proven and intellectual property protected solution

Positive developments in the ongoing lawsuit against LaserOptek with the addition of LaserOptek Korea and C. Dalton, LLC as defendants, improving the opportunity for collecting damages

Recapturing of dozens of partner clinics previously lost to LaserOptek under false representation of ability to claim insurance reimbursement with anything but Excimer Laser

Average gross billings per device of $5,981 increased 8.5% over the comparable prior-year period, and represents the highest gross billings per device per quarter since the fourth quarter of 2022

U.S. install base of XTRAC devices declined by 6 during the third quarter of 2025, to 838

US install base of TheraClearX of 161

Gross margin for the quarter came in at 60%, roughly in line with third quarter 2024

EBITDA was slightly positive in the third quarter of 2025 vs. negative $0.2 million in the comparable prior-year period

Total revenue declined by ~$1.9 million due to softness in international markets driven primarily by instability in international trade policy

Ended the second quarter of 2025 with $7.1 million of cash following $2.4 million registered direct offering

“We continue to see solid recurring revenue expansion in partner clinics with meaningful growth in “same store sales”. We are further excited for the potential in growth in the coming quarters based on anticipation of the newly approved reimbursement codes in new indications for our XTRAC Excimer laser treatment. Recent acknowledgement of these codes by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are helping to expand interest from patients and practitioners alike in the expanded potential for new treatments and additional revenue streams, respectively. XTRAC has become the established gold standard in narrow band UVB treatment for skin disorders, and we continue to refine our business, as well as provide important resources for our clinician partners, that we believe will continue to yield positive results and growth. In the meantime, positive outcomes in our ongoing litigation have brought new customers to the fold, which we anticipate will ultimately translate to increased revenue over the coming quarters. In the meantime, as always, we continue to carefully manage costs and strategically expand our patient pool through our DTC efforts, while strengthening our practice partners through our consulting services,” stated Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA President and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 202 5 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $6.9 million, a decrease of 21% vs. the third quarter of 2024. Global recurring revenue of $5.5 million increased 3% YoY and equipment revenue of $1.4 million decreased 60% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the prior year third quarter.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.2 million, or 60% of revenue, down from $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 vs. $6.9 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.6 million, or EPS of negative $0.36 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or EPS of negative $0.51 per basic and diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 were $7.1 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



STRATA has determined to supplement its consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), presented elsewhere within this report, with certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the non-cash expense of amortization of acquired intangible assets classified as cost of revenues, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.”

These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for Gross Profit or Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. STRATA considers these non-GAAP measures in addition to its results prepared under current accounting standards, but they are not a substitute for, nor superior to, U.S. GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance readers’ overall understanding of STRATA’s current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Gross Profit or Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Specifically, STRATA believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, STRATA believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (1,622 ) $ (2,074 ) $ (6,319 ) $ (5,531 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 864 1,239 3,302 3,738 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 87 81 259 255 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 20 19 83 38 Interest expense, net 449 469 1,131 1,425 Non-GAAP EBITDA (202 ) (266 ) (1,544 ) (75 ) Employee retention credit - - - (864 ) Stock-based compensation 212 26 469 301 Inventory write-off - - - 141 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 10 $ (240 ) $ (1,075 ) $ (497 )

XTRAC Gross Domestic Recurring Billings

XTRAC gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments, which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 and 2024 (in thousands), respectively:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross domestic recurring billings $ 5,012 $ 4,813 $ 13,750 $ 14,126 Co-Pay adjustments (87 ) (84 ) (242 ) (247 ) Other Discounts (14 ) (19 ) (28 ) (76 ) Deferred revenue from prior quarters 1,656 1,812 1,545 1,624 Deferral of revenue to future quarters (1,779 ) (1,867 ) (1,779 ) (1,867 ) GAAP domestic revenue $ 4,787 $ 4,655 $ 13,245 $ 13,560

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.



STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,076 $ 7,261 Restricted cash - 1,334 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $538 and $433 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3,504 5,253 Inventories 3,058 2,246 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 634 501 Total current assets 14,272 16,595 Property and equipment, net 9,557 10,061 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,005 1,264 Intangible assets, net 4,223 5,348 Goodwill 1,429 1,429 Other assets 231 231 Total assets $ 30,717 $ 34,928 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt 1,875 - Accounts payable 2,955 2,433 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,210 7,364 Deferred revneues 2,551 2,241 Current portion of oeprating lease liabilities 266 328 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,176 1,030 Total current liabilities 15,033 13,396 Long-term debt, net 13,435 15,192 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 199 353 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 736 919 Contingent consideration, net of current portion - 96 Total liabilities $ 29,403 $ 29,956 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders equity: Series C covertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shars authorised, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorised; 5,268,708 and 4,171,161 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 255,772 253,112 Accumulated deficit (254,463 ) (248,144 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 1,314 $ 4,972 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,717 $ 34,928





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues, net $ 6,929 $ 8,797 $ 21,404 $ 23,986 Cost of revenue 2,745 3,511 9,137 10,527 Gross profit 4,184 5,286 12,267 13,459 Operating expenses Engineering and product development 172 243 354 683 Selling and marketing 3,201 3,027 9,857 9,215 General and administrative 2,668 3,621 7,928 8,531 Other (684 ) - (684 ) - Total operating expenses 5,357 6,891 17,455 18,429 Loss from operations (1,173 ) (1,605 ) (5,188 ) (4,970 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (498 ) (537 ) (1,475 ) (1,592 ) Interest income 49 68 344 167 Other Income - - - 864 Total other expense (449 ) (469 ) (1,131 ) (561 ) Net loss $ (1,622 ) $ (2,074 ) $ (6,319 ) $ (5,531 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (1.50 ) Weighted aveage shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 4,481,337 4,038,988 4,275,689 3,684,976





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,319 ) $ (5,531 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss ot net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,302 3,738 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 259 255 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 118 109 Change in provision for credit losses 116 (40 ) Stock-based compensation expense 469 301 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 83 38 Settlement gains (684 ) - Inventory write-off - 141 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Account receivable 1,633 37 Inventories (630 ) 14 Prepaid expenses and other assets (133 ) 15 Accounts payable 474 (1,638 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,200 ) 2,118 Deferred revenues 202 170 Operating lease liabilities (245 ) (242 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,555 ) (515 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,156 ) (1,132 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,156 ) (1,132 ) Cash flows from Financing activities: Payment of contingent consideration - (18 ) Sale of common stock, net of offering costs 2,192 1,943 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,192 1,925 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,519 ) 278 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,595 8,118 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,076 $ 8,396 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 1,366 $ 1,490 Supplemental schedule of non-cash operating, investing, and financing activities: Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease $ - $ 977 Transfer of property and equipment to inventories $ 182 $ 266 Accrued payment of contingent consideration $ - $ 44 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 98 $ - Accrued exit fee recorded as debt discount $ - $ 150



