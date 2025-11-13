Red Cat Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth of 646% Y/Y Sequential Quarterly Revenue Growth of 200%; Guides Q4 Revenue to 1455% Y/Y; FY 2025 Revenue Guidance to 124% Y/Y, Beating Q3 Revenue Consensus Expectations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, reports its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Business and Financial Highlights

Q3 quarterly revenue grew 646% year over year and 200% over the prior quarter to $9.6 million, beating consensus expectations.

Update on the U.S. Army’s SRR UAS Tranche 2 (T2) Program: The Limited Rate Production (LRIP) Tranche 2 contract, signed in July 2025, has been expanded and is now valued at approximately $35 million.

2025 annual revenue guidance updated to between $34.5 - $37.5 million, Q4 revenue guided to between $20 -$23 million.

$212.5 million of cash and accounts receivable at the end of Q3.

Launched Maritime Division, Blue Ops: Red Cat’s new division focused on delivering and further developing a family of battle proven uncrewed surface vessel (USV) weapons systems.

Blue Ops opened a 155,000 square foot facility in GA with manufacturing capacity of more than 500 vessels per year.

2x expansion of manufacturing space in Salt Lake City (Teal) and Los Angeles (FlightWave) facilities. Teal and FlightWave have recently expanded their manufacturing capacity through new and expanded leased facilities.

“Our record-breaking third quarter revenue and the expansion of our contract with the U.S. Army clearly demonstrates the accelerating adoption of our specialized solutions within the defense and national security sectors,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “We are seeing significant returns on our focused strategy, with our products being validated by major government agencies and NATO allies and necessitating the recent 2x expansion of our drone manufacturing facilities. This expansion allows us to deliver speed and volume at scale to the Department of War and U.S. Allies through FMS (Foreign Military Sales). Also, the recent launch of our USV division, Blue Ops, and the lease of our 155,000 sq foot vessel building facility positions us to be the leader of delivering critical unmanned systems for use over land and sea.”

“Our financial performance this quarter demonstrates the operational leverage and discipline as we effectively scale to meet surging demand. We have substantially improved our balance sheet to be able to execute on our long-term goals,” said Chris Ericson, Red Cat CFO. “We have bolstered our quarter-end cash and receivables of $212.5 million in addition to our $30.6 million in inventory and inventory deposits. This liquidity gives us the appropriate strength and ability to execute the demands of the U.S. Army’s SRR program, continue building out our USV division and take advantage of possible technology acquisitions and international growth opportunities as we look to position ourselves into 2026.”

Other Business Updates

Blue Ops has partnered with Hodgdon Shipbuilding to produce the first five uncrewed surface vessel prototypes at its facilities in the Boothbay Region and in Damariscotta, Maine, with delivery beginning in Q4.

Apium Swarm Robotics joined Red Cat Holdings’ Futures Initiative: Following Red Cat’s successful U.S. Army testing of its autonomous swarming technology on Teal drones, the partnership advances scalable, decentralized drone swarming capabilities for tactical operations, enabling real-time mission adaptability without centralized control.

FANG™ FPV Drone Blue UAS Certification: Red Cat’s FANG™ FPV Drone system was officially added to the Department of War’s Blue UAS Cleared List, confirming its compliance with stringent cybersecurity and operational requirements for U.S. government use.

Successful Palantir VNav Flight Testing: The Company successfully completed flight testing of Palantir Technologies’ Visual Navigation (VNav) software on its Black Widow™ drone platform, enhancing its capability for operations in GPS-denied environments.

Strategic Partnership with AeroVironment (AV): Red Cat announced a partnership to enable the deployment of the FANG™ FPV drone from AV’s P550™ UAS, marking a significant step toward developing multi-domain, networked drone capabilities.

Introduced FANG™ - a Low-Cost, NDAA-Compliant FPV Drone Line: Red Cat’s first system in the FANG line is the FANG™ F7, a 7-inch retrievable FPV drone optimized for training and tactical use that is now available for purchase by defense and security operators.

AI Collaboration with Safe Pro Group: Red Cat collaborated with Safe Pro Group to embed Real-Time AI-Powered Threat Detection directly onboard the Black Widow™ drone platform, significantly enhancing battlefield intelligence capabilities.

NATO NSPA Catalogue Approval: Red Cat’s Teal Drones Black Widow™ System was approved for the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) Catalogue, paving the way for sales to a broad range of NATO member and partner nations.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

ASSETS Cash $ 206,425,996 $ 9,154,297 Accounts receivable, net 6,106,951 489,316 Inventory, including deposits 30,595,667 13,592,900 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 24,965,863 26,124,133 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,435,706 1,491,345 Other 9,494,183 4,752,276 TOTAL ASSETS $ 286,024,366 $ 55,604,267 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,167,634 $ 3,289,634 Debt obligations 350,000 350,000 Contract liabilities and deposits 467,914 227,484 Operating lease liabilities 8,719,387 1,617,596 Deferred income taxes 694,562 — Convertible notes payable 13,351,000 — Total liabilities 32,750,497 5,484,714 Stockholders’ capital 430,437,331 174,864,256 Accumulated deficit (177,163,462 ) (124,744,703 ) Total stockholders' equity 253,273,869 50,119,553 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 286,024,366 $ 55,604,267





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 9,646,392 $ 1,292,447 $ 14,494,631 $ 14,326,145 Cost of goods sold 9,008,890 1,684,410 14,332,485 13,329,100 Gross profit (loss) 637,502 (391,963 ) 162,146 997,045 Operating Expenses Research and development 5,968,131 1,879,486 12,998,991 4,838,004 Sales and marketing 2,984,677 1,968,441 9,487,010 5,582,469 General and administrative 9,215,783 4,108,844 20,331,980 9,931,624 Impairment loss — 93,050 — 506,049 Total operating expenses 18,168,591 8,049,821 42,817,981 20,858,146 Operating loss (17,531,089 ) (8,441,784 ) (42,655,835 ) (19,861,101 ) Other (income) expense (2,209,203 ) 3,991,934 9,068,362 6,140,259 Provision for income taxes 694,562 — 694,562 — Net loss from continuing operations (16,016,448 ) (12,433,718 ) (52,418,759 ) (26,001,360 ) Loss from discontinued operations — — — (1,373,457 ) Net loss $ (16,016,448 ) (12,433,718 ) $ (52,418,759 ) $ (27,374,817 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 99,581,172 75,743,971 92,127,345 74,732,056





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (52,418,759 ) $ (26,001,360 ) Non-cash expenses 20,094,751 11,135,324 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (20,332,672 ) 173,270 Net cash used in operating activities (52,656,680 ) (14,692,766 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Proceeds from divestiture of consumer segment — 1,000,000 Proceeds from sale of equity method investment and note receivable — 4,400,000 Purchases of property and equipment (1,249,217 ) (149,686 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,249,217 ) 5,250,314 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock through public offerings, net 234,348,506 — Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable, net 14,432,879 — Payments of convertible notes payable (1,650,000 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 4,046,211 — Payments of debt obligations, net — (588,003 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 251,177,596 (588,003 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations — (194,969 ) Net increase (decrease) in Cash 197,271,699 (10,225,424 ) Cash, beginning of period 9,154,297 10,245,064 Cash, end of period $ 206,425,996 $ 19,640



