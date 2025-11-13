Shimmick Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIM), a leading infrastructure solutions provider in water, electrical and other critical infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 3, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

Reported revenue of $142 million, with $107 million coming from Shimmick Projects Shimmick Projects revenue up 6% year over year Total revenue up 5% year over year when excluding the one-time favorable Non-Core Project claim settlement revenue of $31 million recorded during Q3 2024

Reported gross margin of $11 million, with $10 million coming from Shimmick Projects Gross margin on Shimmick Projects up 67% year over year Gross margin up $10 million year over year when excluding the one-time favorable Non-Core Project claim settlement gross margin of $11 million recorded during Q3 2024

Backlog is approximately $754 million as of October 3, 2025, Backlog is up 15% quarter over quarter with a book-to-burn ratio of 1.7x, our first quarter with a book-to-burn ratio of over 1.0x since 2023 Added $190M in new work in Q3 2025, with Shimmick Projects representing over 86% of total Backlog

Reported liquidity of $48 million as of October 3, 2025

Continued project wins in target markets are expected to contribute to fourth quarter 2025 backlog: $60 million in New Awards added to Backlog in October 2025 $169 million of projects selected as preferred bidder with awards pending

Recognized a net loss of $4 million, largely attributable to Non-Core Projects

Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million First positive Adjusted EBITDA in four quarters







"Our transformation is clearly gaining momentum, supported by strong execution and solid operating performance,” said Ural Yal, Chief Executive Officer of Shimmick. “We surpassed $1 billion in monthly bidding volume for the first time ever this quarter, delivered consistent win rates, and grew our Shimmick Projects revenue and gross margin in the third quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Our book-to-burn ratio improved to 1.7x, resulting in backlog growth for the first time in over eight quarters, providing strong visibility into 2026.

“We are seeing particularly strong traction in California and Texas markets, where our capabilities align well with growing water and electrical infrastructure demand,” Yal continued. “In addition, bid volumes in our electrical business, Axia, continue to increase, especially across water, manufacturing and data center markets, positioning us well for future success. With new bids and pending awards, we expect to see strong growth in our electrical backlog in the next two quarters. The progress we are seeing across our business reflects the strength of our strategy we implemented at the beginning of 2025, disciplined execution, and momentum building for sustained growth. With strong overall bidding activity, consistent execution and positive market conditions, we continue to be optimistic about 2026.”

Financial Results

A summary of our results is included in the table below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share data) October 3, 2025 September 27, 2024 October 3, 2025 September 27, 2024 Revenue $ 142 $ 166 $ 392 $ 377 Gross margin 11 12 24 (35 ) Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation (4 ) (2 ) (23 ) (86 ) Adjusted net income (loss) — 24 (12 ) (50 ) Adjusted EBITDA 4 30 1 (34 ) Diluted loss per common share attributable to Shimmick Corporation $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (2.96 ) Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share attributable to Shimmick Corporation $ (0.01 ) $ 0.72 $ (0.36 ) $ (1.72 )



The following table presents revenue and gross margin data for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025 compared to the three and nine months ended September 27, 2024:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except percentage data) October 3, 2025 September 27, 2024 October 3, 2025 September 27, 2024 Shimmick Projects(1) Revenue $ 107 $ 101 $ 313 $ 275 Gross Margin $ 10 $ 6 $ 30 $ 10 Gross Margin (%) 9 % 6 % 10 % 4 % Non-Core Projects(2) Revenue $ 35 $ 65 $ 80 $ 101 Gross Margin $ 1 $ 6 $ (7 ) $ (45 ) Gross Margin (%) 2 % 9 % (8 )% (45 )% Consolidated Total Revenue $ 142 $ 166 $ 392 $ 377 Gross Margin $ 11 $ 12 $ 24 $ (35 ) Gross Margin (%) 8 % 7 % 6 % (9 )%



(1) Shimmick Projects are those projects started after prior ownership that have focused on water, climate resilience, energy transition, and sustainable transportation.

(2) Projects that started under prior ownership or focus on foundation drilling are referred to as "Non-Core Projects" (formerly referred to as "Legacy and Foundations Projects"). The Company entered into an agreement to sell the assets of foundation drilling Non-Core Projects in the second quarter of 2024 and continued to wind down remaining work during the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year and nine months ended October 3, 2025. As a result, revenue from foundation drilling Non-Core Projects will continue to decline during the remainder of the 2025 fiscal year.

Shimmick Projects

Projects started after the AECOM Sale Transaction ("Shimmick Projects") have focused on critical infrastructure aligned with our strategy, including water, climate resilience, energy transition and sustainable transportation. Revenue recognized on Shimmick Projects was $107 million and $101 million for the three months ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024, respectively. The $6 million increase in revenue was primarily the result of $25 million of revenue from new projects ramping up, partially offset by a $19 million decrease from lower activity on existing projects and projects winding down.

Gross margin recognized on Shimmick Projects was $10 million and $6 million for the three months ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024, respectively. The $4 million increase in the gross margin was primarily the result of $8 million of increases of gross margin from new higher margin projects ramping up, partially offset by $4 million of decreases in gross margin from lower activity on existing projects and projects winding down.

Non-Core Projects

As part of the AECOM Sale Transaction, we acquired projects and backlog that were started under prior ownership (formerly referred to as "Legacy and Foundations Projects"). Separately, the Company entered into an agreement to sell the assets of our foundation drilling Non-Core Projects in the second quarter of 2024 and continued to wind down the remaining work which is largely completed.

Non-Core Projects revenue was $35 million and $65 million for the three months ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024, respectively. The $30 million decrease was primarily the result of the favorable one-time GGB Project settlement, which included a $31 million increase to revenue during the three months ended September 27, 2024 and which did not reoccur during the three months ended October 3, 2025.

Gross margin recognized on Non-Core Projects was $1 million for the three months ended October 3, 2025 as compared to $6 million for the three months ended September 27, 2024. The $5 million decrease was primarily the result of the favorable GGB Project settlement, which contributed $11 million to gross margin during the three months ended September 27, 2024, partially offset by $3 million of costs during the three months ended September 27, 2024 which did not reoccur during the three months ended October 3, 2025.

A subset of Non-Core Projects ("Non-Core Loss Projects") have experienced significant cost overruns due to the COVID pandemic, design issues, legal costs and other factors. In the Non-Core Loss Projects, we have recognized the estimated costs to complete and the loss expected from these projects. If the estimates of costs to complete fixed-price contracts indicate a further loss, the entire amount of the additional loss expected over the life of the project is recognized as a period cost in the cost of revenue. As these Non-Core Loss Projects continue to wind down to completion, no further gross margin will be recognized and in some cases, there may be additional costs associated with these projects that could lower gross margin. Revenue recognized on these Non-Core Loss Projects was $31 million and $49 million for the three months ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024, respectively. Gross margin recognized on these Non-Core Loss Projects was $1 million and $10 million for the three months ended October 3, 2025 and September 27, 2024, respectively. The change in gross margin was primarily the result of the GGB Project settlement discussed above.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1 million during the three months ended October 3, 2025 as compared to the three months ended September 27, 2024 primarily as the result of increased legal costs during the three months ended October 3, 2025.

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures decreased by $1 million during the three months ended October 3, 2025 primarily as the result of increased costs due to schedule extensions experienced during the three months ended October 3, 2025.

Gain on sale of assets, net

Gain on sale of assets, net decreased by $17 million during the three months ended October 3, 2025 primarily due to the gain recognized on the transaction for the sale-leaseback of our equipment yard in Tracy, California during the three months ended September 27, 2024 that did not reoccur during the three months ended October 3, 2025.

Interest expense

Interest expense decreased by $1 million during the three months ended October 3, 2025 primarily due to reduced average long term debt balances outstanding during the three months ended October 3, 2025 as compared to the three months ended September 27, 2024.

Other (income) expense, net

Other (income) expense, net increased by $1 million during the three months ended October 3, 2025 primarily as the result of expenses recognized associated with the change in fair value of contingent consideration and other costs incurred during the three months ended September 27, 2024 which did not reoccur during the three months ended October 3, 2025.

Income tax expense

Due to an expected tax loss for the fiscal year ending 2025 and a realized tax loss for the fiscal year ended 2024, no income tax expense was recorded for either the three months ended October 3, 2025 or the three months ended September 27, 2024.

Net loss

Net loss increased by $3 million to a net loss of $4 million for the three months ended October 3, 2025, primarily due to a $17 million decrease in gain on sale of assets, net, a decrease in gross margin of $1 million, an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of $1 million and a decrease in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures of $1 million, partially offset by a decrease in ERP pre-implementation asset impairment and associated costs of $16 million, an increase in other (income) expense, net of $1 million and a decrease in interest expense of $1 million, all as described above.

Diluted loss per common share attributable to Shimmick Corporation was $(0.12) for the three months ended October 3, 2025, compared to diluted loss per common share of $(0.05) for the three months ended September 27, 2024.

Adjusted net income was less than $1 million for the three months ended October 3, 2025, compared to adjusted net income of $24 million for the three months ended September 27, 2024.

Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share attributable to Shimmick Corporation was $(0.01) for the three months ended October 3, 2025, compared to $0.72 for the three months ended September 27, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4 million for the three months ended October 3, 2025, compared to $30 million for the three months ended September 27, 2024. The decrease was primarily the result of the gain recognized on the transaction for the sale-leaseback of our equipment yard in Tracy, California, which contributed $17 million to net loss, and the favorable one-time GGB Project settlement, which contributed $11 million to gross margin, both of which occurred during third quarter 2024 and did not reoccur in third quarter 2025.

“Shimmick’s third quarter performance reflects our continued progress in executing our transition strategy and winning the right way. Notably, this marks the first quarter since early 2023 where our book-to-burn ratio exceeded 1.0x, fueled by $190 million in new project awards. We also delivered positive adjusted EBITDA of $4 million, for the first time in four quarters, demonstrating meaningful operational momentum. As we close out 2025 and look ahead to 2026, our third quarter performance reinforces our confidence in our trajectory. We are pleased to reaffirm our full year 2025 guidance and now anticipate full year revenue in the higher end of the provided range and adjusted EBITDA in the lower end of the provided range," said Todd Yoder, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Outlook and Guidance

We are reaffirming our full year 2025 fiscal year guidance and expect:

Shimmick Projects revenue in the range of $405 million and $415 million, with overall gross margin between 9% and 12%

Non-Core Projects revenue in the range of $80 million and $90 million, with overall gross margin between (15%) and (5%)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million





Conference Call and Webcast Information

Shimmick will host a video webcast conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to or watch the conference call which can be accessed live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website ( https://investors.shimmick.com/ ). A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to the Company's website. A replay of the video webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

Non-GAAP Definitions This press release includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted loss per common share. For definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see "Explanatory Notes" and tables that follow in this press release. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

Please refer to the Reconciliation between Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation and Adjusted net loss and Adjusted diluted loss per common share included within Table A and the Reconciliation between Net Loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA included within Table B below.

We do not provide a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP guidance because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include legal fees and other costs for a Non-Core Loss Project, acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, and certain other unusual adjustments.

Shimmick Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)



October 3, January 3, 2025 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,597 $ 33,730 Restricted cash 1,328 2,065 Accounts receivable, net 41,785 42,988 Contract assets, current 87,585 46,603 Prepaids and other current assets 14,026 15,614 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 162,321 141,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,498 19,132 Intangible assets, net 4,735 6,667 Contract assets, non-current 6,965 23,517 Lease right-of-use assets 18,253 24,232 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 13,320 19,016 Other assets 397 300 TOTAL ASSETS $ 218,489 $ 233,864 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 72,331 $ 46,475 Contract liabilities, current 47,358 102,524 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 26,970 28,950 Accrued expenses 35,534 38,556 Short-term debt, net 3,446 — Other current liabilities 9,022 13,759 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 194,661 230,264 Long-term debt, net 54,050 9,478 Lease liabilities, non-current 12,880 15,987 Contract liabilities, non-current 257 113 Contingent consideration 5,083 4,686 Other liabilities 4,214 8,010 TOTAL LIABILITIES 271,145 268,538 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of October 3, 2025 and January 3, 2025; 35,798,389 and 34,271,214 shares issued and outstanding as of October 3, 2025 and January 3, 2025, respectively 358 343 Additional paid-in-capital 47,888 43,353 Retained deficit (100,902 ) (78,211 ) Non-controlling interests — (159 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (52,656 ) (34,674 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 218,489 $ 233,864





Shimmick Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 141,920 $ 166,035 $ 392,432 $ 376,684 Cost of revenue 131,131 153,846 368,818 411,485 Gross margin 10,789 12,189 23,614 (34,801 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,292 12,985 43,701 47,878 ERP pre-implementation asset impairment and associated costs — 15,708 — 15,708 Total operating expenses 14,292 28,693 43,701 63,586 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 312 812 851 (779 ) Gain on sale of assets, net 10 16,896 80 20,585 (Loss) income from operations (3,181 ) 1,204 (19,156 ) (78,581 ) Interest expense 1,434 1,977 3,747 4,370 Other (income) expense, net (219 ) 791 (371 ) 3,335 Net loss before income tax (4,396 ) (1,564 ) (22,532 ) (86,286 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss (4,396 ) (1,564 ) (22,532 ) (86,286 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests — — 159 — Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation $ (4,396 ) $ (1,564 ) $ (22,691 ) $ (86,286 ) Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation per common share Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (2.96 ) Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (2.96 )





Shimmick Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended October 3, September 27, 2025 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (22,532 ) $ (86,286 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 4,520 3,304 Depreciation and amortization 9,840 11,646 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (851 ) 779 Return on investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 3,802 610 ERP pre-implementation asset impairment — 10,428 Gain on sale of assets, net (80 ) (20,585 ) Other 1,542 1,892 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,203 663 Contract assets (24,430 ) (2,418 ) Accounts payable 25,856 (12,149 ) Contract liabilities (55,166 ) (18,157 ) Accrued salaries, wages and benefits (1,979 ) 2,489 Accrued expenses (3,022 ) 34,165 Other assets and liabilities (4,435 ) 7,436 Net cash used in operating activities (65,732 ) (66,183 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,862 ) (9,963 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 4,868 31,608 Unconsolidated joint venture equity contributions — (3,460 ) Return of investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 2,935 204 Net cash provided by investing activities 1,941 18,389 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Borrowings on credit and loan agreements 90,581 42,000 Repayments on credit and loan agreements (42,079 ) — Net repayments of Revolving Credit Facility — (29,619 ) Other (1,581 ) (1,924 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 46,921 10,457 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,870 ) (37,337 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 35,795 63,910 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 18,925 $ 26,573 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,597 $ 25,962 Restricted cash 1,328 611 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 18,925 $ 26,573



EXPLANATORY NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Income Per Common Share

Adjusted net (loss) income represents Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation, ERP pre-implementation asset impairment and associated costs, legal fees and other costs for Non-Core Projects and other costs. We have also made an adjustment for transformation costs we have incurred including advisory costs in connection with settling outstanding claims, exiting the Non-Core Projects and transforming the Company to shift our strategy to meet the nation’s growing need for water and other critical infrastructure and grow our business.

We have included Adjusted net (loss) income in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the income and expenses eliminated in calculating Adjusted net (loss) income can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted net (loss) income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations.

Our use of Adjusted net (loss) income as an analytical tool has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted net (loss) income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs,

Adjusted net (loss) income does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation, and

other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted net (loss) income or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.





Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted net (loss) income alongside Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Table A

Reconciliation between Net loss attributable to

Shimmick Corporation and Adjusted net loss

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, September 27, October 3, September 27, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation $ (4,396 ) $ (1,564 ) $ (22,691 ) $ (86,286 ) Transformation costs (1) 142 1,924 1,582 4,532 Stock-based compensation 1,202 1,337 4,520 3,304 ERP pre-implementation asset impairment and associated costs (2) — 15,708 — 15,708 Legal fees and other costs for Non-Core Projects (3) 2,652 6,436 3,746 11,796 Other (4) 164 414 397 860 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (236 ) $ 24,255 $ (12,446 ) $ (50,086 ) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Shimmick Corporation per common share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.72 $ (0.36 ) $ (1.72 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.72 $ (0.36 ) $ (1.72 )

(1) Consists of transformation-related costs we have incurred including advisory costs in connection with settling outstanding claims in connection with exiting certain Non-Core Projects as part of the Company’s growth strategy to address and capitalize on the nation’s growing need for water and other critical infrastructure.

(2) Reflects a strategic decision to enhance the Company’s current ERP system rather than implementing a new platform which, due to prior capitalized costs and remaining contractual obligations, resulted in a one-time charge of $16 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

(3) Consists of legal fees and other costs incurred in connection with claims relating to Non-Core Projects.

(4) Consists of transaction-related costs and changes in fair value of contingent consideration remaining after the impact of transactions with our prior owner.



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents our Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation before interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation, ERP pre-implementation asset impairment and associated costs, legal fees and other costs for Non-Core Projects and other costs. We have also made an adjustment for transformation costs we have incurred including advisory costs in connection with settling outstanding claims, exiting the Non-Core Projects and transforming the Company to shift our strategy to meet the nation’s growing need for water and other critical infrastructure and grow our business.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the income and expenses eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized might have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements,

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs,

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation,

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest or tax payments that would reduce the cash available to us, and

other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.





Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Table B