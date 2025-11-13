REGULATED INFORMATION

Nyxoah Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

US launch off to a strong start. First commercial Genio implants completed with widespread payer coverage drives initial revenue.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – November 13, 2025, 10:10pm CET / 4:10 pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company that develops breakthrough treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) through neuromodulation, today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025.

Recent Financial and Operating Highlights

Completed the first commercial implants of U.S. patients, and generated first U.S. revenue as early as September

Reimbursement secured with Medicare and private payers, achieving 100% approval rate on prior authorization submissions from United Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Anthem. In all these approvals, the CPT code 64568 was accepted

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was €2.0 million, representing 56% year over year growth, compared to €1.3 million in the third quarter of 2024

Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets were €22.5 million on September 30, 2025, compared to €43.0 million at the end of June 30, 2025.

“The first weeks post FDA approval have been a huge success. We already completed the first implants in September. The response from physicians has been overwhelmingly positive, driven by the excitement of finally having real optionality in hypoglossal nerve stimulation for OSA patients,” commented Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah's Chief Executive Officer. “We also secured reimbursement and generate the first U.S. revenue within the first month post FDA approval. The financing transaction announced today will support our sustained growth in the U.S. market. The momentum and enthusiasm couldn’t be greater.”

Strong Initial U.S. Commercial Launch

The Company is executing its focused two-pronged launch strategy, targeting high-volume hypoglossal nerve stimulation implanting centers while developing strong referral networks with sleep physicians. The first commercial Genio devices were implanted at Townsend Memorial Health System in Houston, Texas, where the surgeon completed five procedures in the first week.

As of October 31, the Company has trained 111 surgeons on the Genio system, and 9 accounts implanted Genio. The Company has completed 102 value analysis committee submissions, with 35 approvals received, and has submitted 63 prior authorizations through their Genio Access Program (GAP), of which 21 approvals have been received. These metrics reflect the strong early traction the Company is seeing in the market and demonstrate the execution of its focused launch strategy.

Reimbursement Progress

The Company continues to make significant progress towards widespread reimbursement coverage with major payor policy updates and strategic partnerships that streamline patient access to the Genio system. Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Montana. HCSC and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan have updated their hypoglossal nerve stimulation medical policies to include CPT Code 64568 as a referenced procedure code. While coverage for hypoglossal nerve stimulation was already established, the inclusion of this code provides additional clarity for providers and payors, which the Company expects will help reduce administrative barriers and streamline patient access. HCSC and BCBS of Michigan represent over 26 million members across six states.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited)

(in thousands)













For the three months ended September 30

For the nine months ended September 30





2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue



1 972

1 266

4 376

3 258 Cost of goods sold



( 779)

( 482)

(1 675)

(1 217) Gross profit



€ 1 193

€ 784

€ 2 701

€ 2 041 Research and Development Expense



(12 911)

(7 902)

(31 959)

(22 573) Selling, General and Administrative Expense



(12 702)

(8 042)

(35 765)

(20 396) Other income/(expense)



51

180

166

430 Operating loss for the period



€ (24 369)

€ (14 980)

€ (64 857)

€ (40 498) Financial income



1 082

1 138

6 561

4 615 Financial expense



( 583)

(3 043)

(8 162)

(5 480) Loss for the period before taxes



€ (23 870)

€ (16 885)

€ (66 458)

€ (41 363) Income taxes



290

( 173)

( 114)

( 724) Loss for the period



€ (23 580)

€ (17 058)

€ (66 572)

€ (42 087)



















Loss attributable to equity holders



€ (23 580)

€ (17 058)

€ (66 572)

€ (42 087) Other comprehensive loss

















Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax)

















Currency translation differences



( 33)

( 209)

197

( 221) Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax



€ (23 613)

€ (17 267)

€ (66 375)

€ (42 308) Loss attributable to equity holders



€ (23 613)

€ (17 267)

€ (66 375)

€ (42 308)



















Basic Loss Per Share (in EUR)



€ (0.630)

€ (0.496)

€ (1.778)

€ (1.346) Diluted Loss Per Share (in EUR)



€ (0.630)

€ (0.496)

€ (1.778)

€ (1.346)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited)

(in thousands)

As Of September 30

2025 December 31 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4 471 4 753 Intangible assets 50 108 50 381 Right of use assets 1 891 3 496 Deferred tax asset 25 76 Other long-term receivables 1 759 1 617 € 58 254 € 60 323 Current assets Inventory 6 075 4 716 Trade receivables 1 356 3 382 Contract assets 1 384 − Other receivables 3 026 2 774 Other current assets 1 026 1 656 Financial assets 11 609 51 369 Cash and cash equivalents 10 869 34 186 € 35 345 € 98 083 Total assets € 93 599 € 158 406 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital and reserves Share capital 6 450 6 430 Share premium 314 417 314 345 Share based payment reserve 11 765 9 300 Other comprehensive income 1 111 914 Retained loss (282 789) (217 735) Total equity attributable to shareholders € 50 954 € 113 254 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Financial debt 18 787 18 725 Lease liability 1 382 2 562 Provisions 1 106 1 000 Deferred tax liability 30 19 Contract liability 581 472 Other liability − 845 € 21 886 € 23 623 Current liabilities Financial debt 248 248 Lease liability 742 1 118 Trade payables 9 559 9 505 Current tax liability 3 376 4 317 Contract liability 342 117 Other liability 6 492 6 224 € 20 759 € 21 529 Total liabilities € 42 645 € 45 152 Total equity and liabilities € 93 599 € 158 406

Revenue

Revenue was €2.0 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, compared to €1.3 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, representing a 56% year over year increase.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold was €0.8 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, representing a gross profit of €1.2 million, or gross margin of 60.5%. This compares to cost of goods sold of €482,000 in the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, for a gross profit of €0.8 million, or gross margin of 62.0%.

Research and Development

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, research and development (“R&D”) expenses were €12.9 million, versus €7.9 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher R&D activities. Additionally, following FDA approval in August 2025, the amortization of the related intangible assets commenced leading to an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Selling, General and Administrative

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses were €12.7 million, versus €8.0 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of costs to support the commercialization of Genio® system and the Company’s overall scale-up preparations for the commercialization of the Genio® system in the U.S. following receipt of FDA approval.

Operating Loss

Total operating loss for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, was €24.4 million, versus €15.0 million in the third quarter 2024, respectively. This was driven by an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses to support commercialization of the Genio system, including the Company’s overall scale-up preparations for the commercialization of the Genio system in the US in connection with the receipt of FDA approval, and increased R&D and manufacturing activities, in addition to higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and financial assets totaled €22.5 million, compared to €43.0 million at the end of June 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025

Nyxoah’s financial report for the third quarter of 2025, including details of the consolidated results, are available on the investor page of Nyxoah’s website (https://investors.nyxoah.com/financials).

