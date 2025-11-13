SAIC Announces Organizational Changes Intended to Simplify Structure, Sharpen Focus and Deliver Sustainable Long-Term Growth and Shareholder Value Creation

Highlights:

Five existing business groups will be consolidated into three business groups

The consolidated business groups are Army Navy (ANG); Air Force, Space and Intelligence (AFSI); and Civilian

The restructured organization is aimed at optimizing the company’s operations and customer focus for growth and shareholder value creation

The new organizational structure will be effective January 31, 2026

RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ: SAIC), a premier Fortune 500® company driving our nation's digital transformation across the defense, space, intelligence, and civilian markets, today announced a strategic organizational restructuring intended to ensure the Company is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities for growth and shareholder value creation, while remaining focused on delivering near-term operational results.

Effective January 31, 2026, the company’s five current business groups will be consolidated into three. The current Army and Navy business groups will be combined into a new Army Navy Business Group (ANG) and the Air Force & Combatant Commands, and the Space and Intelligence business groups will become the Air Force, Space and Intelligence Business Group (AFSI). The Civilian Business Group will remain in its present form.

As part of the organizational realignment, SAIC will restructure its Chief Innovation Office to ensure closer alignment with its business groups and the markets it serves.

“We’re making these changes to ensure that we are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities for growth and value creation, and to align our investments more closely with those opportunities,” said Interim SAIC Chief Executive Officer Jim Reagan. “By optimizing our organization for speed, flexibility and efficiency, we expect that we will be able to better serve our customers and accelerate growth.”

The three consolidated business groups will be led by current SAIC executive vice presidents. Barbara Supplee will lead ANG, Vinnie DiFronzo will lead AFSI, and Srini Attili will continue to lead the Civilian Business Group. Josh Jackson, Executive Vice President, Army, and David Ray, Executive Vice President, Space and Intelligence, along with Chief Innovation Officer, Lauren Knausenberger, will depart SAIC to pursue other opportunities.

“On behalf of myself and the SAIC Board of Directors, I want to express our deep gratitude to Josh Jackson, Lauren Knausenberger, and David Ray, and thank them for their significant contributions and dedication to advancing SAIC’s mission,” Reagan added.

