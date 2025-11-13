Connecting critical mineral mines with clean electricity will power growth and competitiveness

Victoria, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new major transmission line in BC and mining projects in QC, ON and NB, are among the newly announced second round of nation-building projects to be prioritized by the Major Projects Office, as announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney today.

In response, Merran Smith, president of New Economy Canada, said:

“We welcome the federal government’s major project announcement today, focusing on three critical mineral mines and connecting mines to clean electricity grids. It’s clear this government is responding to the global shift toward electrification and is positioning Canada’s economy to compete for decades to come.

The north coast transmission line is a game-changer. It will help the Red Chris and other mines in northern BC electrify their operations, boosting efficiency and competitiveness while producing low-carbon critical minerals needed to manufacture batteries, EVs, solar panels and wind turbines.

Opening and expanding mines is just the first step; we need to build an integrated supply chain from extraction to processing, battery production and advanced manufacturing. That’s how Canada can fully leverage its natural resources to keep value and jobs at home while expanding trade markets.”

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting over 60 companies, labour unions and Indigenous organizations, all committed to accelerating investment in Canada’s clean economy. Our members employ or represent over 410,000 workers and generate annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.