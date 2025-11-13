Raleigh’s Lyle Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics Center Launches New GLP-1 Wellness Program for Sustainable Weight Loss

Raleigh, NC, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raleigh, NC— Premier destination for aesthetic excellence in Raleigh, Lyle Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center, is proud to unveil its latest innovation in wellness and body transformation: the GLP-1 Wellness Program . Spearheaded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Glenn Lyle , this medically supervised program offers a breakthrough approach to weight loss using advanced GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide and tirzepatide.

Dr. Glenn Lyle, while known for his surgical artistry and commitment to holistic patient care, brings decades of experience to this new offers. The GLP-1 Wellness Program reflects his dedication to helping patients achieve not only their aesthetic goals, but also improve metabolic health and long-lasting vitality.

GLP-1 medications work by helping to suppress appetite, stabilize blood sugar, limit “food noise”, calm cravings, and promote fat loss all without the need for invasive procedures. This science-baked therapy is ideal for individuals seeking a safe, effective, and personalized solution to weight management, whether preparing for cosmetic surgery or simply striving to live a healthier lifestyle.

“Our goal is to support patients from the inside out,” says Dr. Lyle. “With the GLP-1 Wellness program, we’re offering a transformative tool that empowers people to take back control of their health, enhance their surgical outcomes, and feel confident in their bodies.”

Key Features of GLP-1 Wellness Program

This program is tailored for adults ages 20-70 and includes:

Comprehensive medical evaluation and supervision

Customized dosing of GLP-1 medications

Nutritional guidance and lifestyle support

Ongoing monitoring to ensure safety and success

Integration with surgical planning for optimal results

Patients can expect gradual, sustainable weight loss with minimal side effects.

About Lyle Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center

Lyle Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center in Raleigh, NC is a trusted desitination for transformative cosmetic care, led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Glenn Lyle. With decades of surgical expertise and a commitment to personalized treatment, our practice offers a full menu of aesthetic and wellness services from advanced body contouring and facial rejuvenation to non-surgical wellness solutions. Known for its compassionate approach and exceptional outcomes, Lyle Plastic Surgery combines artistry, innovation, and medical precision to help every patient look and feel their absolute best. The program is now available at Lyle Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center, located at 3909 Sunset Ridge Rd Suite 201, Raleigh, NC.