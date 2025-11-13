UNCLE Credit Union Appoints Gina Bloomfield as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union is proud to announce the appointment of Gina Bloomfield as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (SVP, CFO). A highly respected and accomplished leader, Bloomfield brings more than 30 years of experience with UNCLE and a proven record of guiding the organization’s financial strength and strategic growth.



During her distinguished career with UNCLE, Bloomfield has held numerous leadership positions, including prior service as SVP/CFO and most recently as Senior Vice President, Controller/Treasurer. In her renewed role, she will continue to oversee finance, accounting, ALCO management, risk management, and strategic planning, guiding the credit union’s financial strategy to support sustainable growth and member value.

“The deep institutional knowledge and unwavering commitment Gina has made to UNCLE’s mission makes her an invaluable member of our executive team,” said President and CEO Harold Roundtree. “Her leadership and financial expertise have played a pivotal role in shaping our strong financial foundation.”

Bloomfield began her career in the credit union industry as an auditor before moving to financial management. Bloomfield holds a degree from California State University, Chico and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $750+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 40,000 members. Headquartered in Livermore, CA, the credit union offers the benefits of membership to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has five financial centers and one sales office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. UNCLE is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service, and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

