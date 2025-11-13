RAMM Pharma Corp. Receives Minority Shareholder Approval for Proposed Investment Transaction with The Global South S.A.S.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or “RAMM”) (CSE: RAMM) is pleased to announce that its previously announced proposed investment transaction (the “Transaction”) with The Global South S.A.S., as outlined in the management information circular (the “Circular”) dated October 9, 2025, has been approved by the Company’s minority shareholders at the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 12th, 2025.

The Transaction involves a US$5 million investment by the Company in The Global South S.A.S. for 10% of its equity interest based on a post-investment valuation of US$50,000,000. As a component of the Transaction, RAMM will be granted a call option to acquire up to an additional 15% equity interest in The Global South S.A.S., which would increase its total ownership to 25% at a future post-money valuation of US$400,000,000. The call option will have a term of five years commencing upon the successful completion of the initial US$5 million investment by the Company. As noted in the Circular, the Company currently lacks the necessary funds to complete the Transaction and is considering its financing options. There can be no certainty as to the timing of completion of the Transaction or whether it will be completed at all.

The completion of the Transaction will be subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation relating to the Transaction, which will have certain customary closing conditions, and receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals.

For additional information regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Circular.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

RAMM Pharma is active in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other hemp-based products with a unique and diversified international production and sales platform.

In Europe, RAMM's vertically integrated operations are based in Ragusa, Italy and Elbląg, Poland (60 kilometres east of Gdańsk), and include large extraction and processing facilities (in the case of Canapar Corp. which is a subsidiary of the Company). HemPoland is a licensed producer, contract manufacturer and distributor of hemp products, including CannabiGold-branded products and other white and private label products.

RAMM Pharma includes wholly owned subsidiaries Canapar Corp., HemPoland Sp. Z o.o., Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA and RAMM Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.wearerammpharma.com .

