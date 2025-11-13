Geotab Partners with Swinburne University of Technology to Advance Connected Transportation Research in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc . (“Geotab”), the global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced a new partnership with Swinburne University of Technology to strengthen collaboration in research, innovation and skills development across Australia’s transport and technology sectors.

The partnership will see Geotab and Swinburne work together to explore areas of collaboration including applied research, curriculum integration, internships and joint events designed to foster innovation and equip the next generation of transport and data professionals with real-world experience.

Through this partnership, Swinburne students and researchers will gain access to Geotab’s global telematics platform, enabling the use of real-world data for research and education in areas such as sustainability, safety and urban mobility. The partnership also opens opportunities for joint grant applications, guest lectures, and industry engagement activities including roundtables, speaking opportunities and site visits.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Swinburne University of Technology to unlock new opportunities for data-driven research and innovation. Working alongside Swinburne’s bright minds will help us discover fresh perspectives and novel applications of telematics data, advancing how we approach sustainability, safety and smart mobility while helping to develop Australia’s next generation of transport innovators,” said Alkan Ciftci, Business Development Manager - ANZ, Geotab.

The collaboration also reflects Geotab’s long-term investment in the Australian market, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local communities, universities and industry leaders in shaping a safer, smarter and more sustainable transport ecosystem.

“Swinburne is committed to driving innovation and creating opportunities that connect students with industry. Partnering with Geotab allows our researchers and students to work hands-on with global technology and real-world data, enhancing our research capabilities and providing valuable learning experiences that prepare graduates for the future of connected mobility,” said Professor Hadi Ghaderi, Professor of Supply Chain Innovation & Decarbonisation, Swinburne University of Technology.

Together, Geotab and Swinburne aim to:

Accelerate data-driven research and innovation by leveraging telematics insights to address real-world challenges in sustainability, safety and mobility.

by leveraging telematics insights to address real-world challenges in sustainability, safety and mobility. Build a connected industry ecosystem linking academic experts, industry leaders and emerging talent to foster collaboration and shared knowledge.

linking academic experts, industry leaders and emerging talent to foster collaboration and shared knowledge. Invest in future talent through curriculum integration, internships and scholarships, creating a direct pipeline of skilled graduates familiar with Geotab’s technology.

through curriculum integration, internships and scholarships, creating a direct pipeline of skilled graduates familiar with Geotab’s technology. Deepen community engagement by contributing to national dialogue on transport innovation and supporting Australia’s growing technology ecosystem.

The collaboration marks another milestone in Geotab’s ongoing efforts to drive innovation through partnerships with leading academic and industry institutions worldwide.

Media Contact

Lilly Comerford

Edelman, on behalf of Geotab

lilly.comerford@edelman.com

About Swinburne University of Technology

At Swinburne, we know that the future does not look like the past. We are building Swinburne as a new and different model of university that is fit for purpose in a digital future. We are looking forward, not backwards, in the way we think, operate and evolve, and we are committed to investing in the future of research and teaching. As a university, our vision is to bring people and technology together to build a better world and we are committed to achieving bold leaps instead of incremental steps.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/au and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

©2025 Geotab Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks property of their respective owners in Canada and other countries. Geotab, the Geotab logo and MyGeotab are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.