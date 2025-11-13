OFA Group Announces Rescheduled Virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to November 24, 2025

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) (“OFA” or the “Company”), an international architecture, technology, and digital-asset infrastructure company, today announced that its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”), originally scheduled for November 5, 2025, has been rescheduled to November 24, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The meeting will be held exclusively in a virtual format via electronic communication facilities. Instructions for accessing the meeting platform, login credentials, and voting procedures will be provided in the updated proxy materials.

The EGM was rescheduled in order to allow the Company to add and finalize additional items requiring shareholder approval, ensuring shareholders have sufficient time to review the updated information.

At the rescheduled EGM, shareholders will be asked to vote on the following five key matters:

Increase of Authorized Share Capital Re-designation of Share Classes Adoption of the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association: Issuance of Class B Ordinary Shares Approval of the Series A Convertible Preferred Share Financing and Pipe Transaction Documents Approval of the Creation of a Digital Asset Treasury





Updated proxy materials reflecting the new meeting date, time, and virtual access instructions will be provided to all shareholders of record as of October 10, 2025. Shareholders who previously submitted proxies may update or revoke them at any time prior to the meeting.

OFA Group encourages all shareholders to attend the virtual EGM and participate in these important corporate matters.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) is a diversified architecture, technology, and digital-asset infrastructure company focused on AI-powered design systems, real-world asset tokenization, and next-generation financial technologies. The Company operates through subsidiaries spanning architecture, AI research, digital assets, and real-estate innovation.

