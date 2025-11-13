Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering of Tokenized Stock

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (“FTS”) today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), relating to the proposed public offering of its Series A Blockchain Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Tokenized Stock”). The Tokenized Stock will not be listed on any legacy exchange, but will trade on Figure’s alternative trading system and will be convertible into shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis.

The offering will be 100% synthetic secondary, and therefore non-dilutive to existing shareholders. The selling shareholders will sell shares of Class A Common Stock that will be exchanged for shares of Tokenized Stock which will be delivered to wallets on the Provenance blockchain. The number of shares of Tokenized Stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, as well as the completion of the SEC’s review process.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contact

press@figure.com