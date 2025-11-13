ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Wildermuth Fund Mutual Fund Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WESFX, WEFCX, WEIFX

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Class A (ticker: WESFX), Class C (ticker: WEFCX), and/or Class I (ticker: WEIFX) shares of the Wildermuth Fund between November 1, 2020 and June 29, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 29, 2025.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Wildermuth Fund mutual fund shares during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Wildermuth Fund class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=47803 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 29, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants violated the federal securities laws by: (1) miscalculating the fair value of the Wildermuth Fund’s investments without sufficient, reliable evidence to support them; (2) failing to disclose that certain portfolio companies with questionable going concern value were being propped up with monthly cash infusions by the Wildermuth Fund; and (3) intentionally inflating the Wildermuth Fund’s net asset value, leading to the payment of excessive and unearned advisory fees to Wildermuth Advisory, LLC, all of which damaged class members.

To join the Wildermuth Fund class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=47803 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for more information.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

