Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Quantum, Unicycive, Fly-E, and Lantheus on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE), and Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Quantum Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against Quantum on September 4, 2025.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum Corporation improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum Corporation would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Unicycive on August 15, 2025.

According to the complaint, defendants touted the prospects of its New Drug Application ("NDA") for oxylanthanum carbonate ("OLC") for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis and assured investors of the Company's readiness and ability to satisfy the U.S. Drug and Food Administration's ("FDA") manufacturing compliance requirements. The complaint further alleges, however, that defendants failed to disclose that Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated.

On June 10, 2025, Unicycive announced that the FDA "had identified deficiencies in cGMP [current good manufacturing practice] compliance at a third-party manufacturing vendor"—specifically, a third-party subcontractor of Unicycive's contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO")—"following an FDA inspection" and that, "given the identified deficiencies, any label discussions between the FDA and the Company are precluded." On this news, the price of Unicycive's stock fell over 40%. Then, on June 30, 2025, Unicycive announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter for the OCL NDA, citing the previously identified cGMP deficiencies at the third-party subcontractor of its CDMO. On this news, Unicycive's stock fell almost 30%, to close at $4.77 per share on June 30, 2025.

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Fly-E Group, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Fly-E on September 8, 2025.

Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Fly-E’s overall revenue growth from sales of the Company’s E-bikes, E-motorcycles and E-scooters. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in Fly-E’s ability to enhance its position as a leader in urban mobility solutions by growing its product and service portfolio for food and package delivery workers, expanding its international sales network, and increasing growth in the online market. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the safety of Fly-E’slithium battery which in turn took a material toll on its E-vehicle sales revenue, despite making lofty long-term projections, Fly-E’s forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and operating expenses increased, ultimately, derailing the Company’s revenue projections. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Fly-E’s securities at artificially inflated prices. On August 14, 2025, the truth emerged when Fly-E filed a form NT 10-Q: Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 revealing a substantial decrease of 32% in net revenues “primarily driven by a decrease in total units sold.” In pertinent part, the Company attributed the decline to “recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters.” As a result of the lithium battery incidents and retail store closures, Defendants expect a further decrease in retail sales revenue for the Company’s 2026 fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Lantheus on September 9, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Pylarify's competitive position; (2) Lantheus was not equipped to properly assess the pricing and competitive dynamics for Pylarify; (3) the Company failed to disclose that its early 2025 price increase-issued despite prior price erosion-created an opportunity for competitive pricing to flourish, thereby jeopardizing Pylarify's price point, revenue, and overall growth potential; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

