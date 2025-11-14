Technical Textiles Market worth $324.83 billion in 2030 at 5.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Technical Textiles Market size is expected to reach USD 324.83 billion in 2030 from USD 247.06 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The global demand for technical textiles is on the rise, driven by their enhanced functional properties and a widening array of applications across various industries. Unlike conventional textiles, technical textiles are meticulously engineered for optimal performance, exhibiting key characteristics such as strength, durability, thermal resistance, chemical resistance, and moisture management. These attributes render them indispensable in sectors and industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, agriculture, defense, and sports. The growing focus on safety and hygiene is propelling the demand for products such as personal protective equipment (PPE), medical textiles, and filtration materials. Concurrently, increased industrialization and infrastructure development—particularly in emerging economies—are amplifying the need for geotextiles, insulation fabrics, and reinforcement materials. Technological advancements, such as the emergence of smart textiles and sustainable fibers, are further broadening the scope and enhancing the efficiency of technical textiles. Additionally, government initiatives that promote industrial growth, safety standards, and environmental protection are significantly contributing to market expansion. As industries increasingly seek innovative, cost-effective, and high-performance materials, technical textiles are establishing a more prominent position in global markets.

List of Key Players in Technical Textiles Market:

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) DuPont (US Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany Berry Global Inc. (US) KCWW (US), 3M (US) Ahlstrom (Finland) TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan) Milliken (US), Toyobo Textile Co., Ltd. (Japan) SRF Limited (India) TenCate Protective (Netherlands) W. Ball & Son Limited (UK)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Technical Textiles Market:

Drivers: Expanding end-use industries. Restraint: Lack of consumer awareness in emerging countries. Opportunity: Increasing demand from medical & hygiene industry. Challenge: Shortage of skilled laborers.

Key Findings of the Study:

Natural fiber segment to register highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period. Non-woven segment to exhibit highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period. OekoTech segment to record highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period. Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR in terms of value and volume during forecast period

Based on material, the mineral segment is anticipated to capture the third largest market share in the technical textiles market in 2024, driven by its distinct characteristics, including thermal resistance, fire retardancy, dimensional stability, and exceptional insulation capabilities. These attributes render mineral-based textiles ideal for high-performance ass industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and in industrial manufacturing. Materials derived from minerals, including fiberglass, basalt, and ceramic fibers, are extensively employed in insulation, filtration, and reinforcement applications, particularly in environments subjected to elevated temperatures and harsh conditions. The increasing demand for lightweight and durable composite materials—especially in sectors prioritizing energy efficiency and structural integrity—has further propelled the adoption of mineral textiles. As industries increasingly emphasize safety, durability, and sustainability, the significance of mineral materials in the technical textiles segment continues to rise.

Based on process, the knitted segment is projected to secure the third-largest share in the technical textiles market. This is attributed to its inherent flexibility, stretchability, and adaptability to complex shapes, making it highly suitable for a range of functional applications. Knitted fabrics exhibit exceptional comfort, breathability, and mechanical performance, rendering them ideal for various sectors, including medical textiles (such as compression garments and bandages), sportswear, automotive interiors, and protective clothing. Their capacity to conform to body contours and accommodate dynamic movements significantly enhances user comfort and performance, particularly in wearable technology and biomedical applications.

Based on application, in 2024, SporTech emerged as the third-largest segment in the technical textiles market, driven by a surge in global demand for high-performance, durable, and comfortable sportswear and equipment. As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, the popularity of fitness, outdoor sports, and recreational activities has led to a significant rise in the requirement for advanced textile solutions within the sports sector. Technical textiles utilized in SporTech are engineered to deliver key performance attributes, including moisture management, elasticity, breathability, UV protection, and antimicrobial properties, all of which enhance athletic performance and user comfort. These textiles find extensive applications in manufacturing sports gear, footwear, parachutes, tents, and artificial turf, thereby broadening their scope of use. Moreover, continuous advancements in textile engineering, alongside the integration of smart textiles, have further propelled the growth of this segment, positioning SporTech as a critical and rapidly evolving component of the technical textiles industry.

Based on region, the technical textiles market in North America is experiencing steady growth, positioning the region as the third-largest market share holder in 2024. A well-established industrial base, robust demand from various end-use sectors, and continuous innovation in advanced materials support this growth. North America boasts a number of leading manufacturers and research institutions that are at the forefront of developing high-performance textiles utilized across the aerospace, automotive, defense, healthcare, and construction industries. Significantly, the US military and aerospace sectors play a pivotal role in driving the demand for protective and functional textiles. Furthermore, the heightened emphasis on personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly in response to recent health crises, has further accelerated market expansion. While the Asia Pacific and European regions lead in terms of volume and production, North America continues to be a key player, renowned for its high-value, technology-driven applications and stringent regulatory focus on safety and quality standards in both industrial and consumer products. Prominent companies in this sector include DuPont, Berry Global Inc., and 3M.

