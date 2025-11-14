The Lundquist Institute’s Medical-Financial Partnership Awarded $3.44M from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation to Expand Innovative Health and Financial Care Model

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lundquist Institute is proud to announce that its Medical-Financial Partnership (MFP), co-directed by Monique Holguin, LCSW, PhD, and Adam Schickedanz, MD, PhD, has been awarded a $3.44 million grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. This award will expand and sustain the MFP’s groundbreaking approach to addressing the powerful connection between financial stability and family health.

Addressing Root Causes of Health Disparities

The MFP program recognizes that social and economic challenges, such as medical debt, housing instability, and food insecurity, are often as critical to health outcomes as clinical treatment. By embedding specially trained MFP social workers in pediatric and prenatal clinics, the program integrates financial coaching, benefit navigation, and care referrals directly into health care.

“This grant affirms the importance of linking economic and social well-being with health care,” said Monique Holguin, MFP Co-Director. “With the Hilton Foundation’s support, we can reach more families, strengthen partnerships, and continue to build a model of care that responds to families’ real needs.”

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table and making a doctor’s appointment,” added Dr. Adam Schickedanz, MFP Co-Director. “This grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation allows us to expand a proven model that improves child health outcomes while also helping parents achieve financial stability.”

Proven Impact, Scaling for the Future

At its flagship site, Harbor-UCLA, MFP has demonstrated measurable improvements:

Increased family income: +$750/month within 6 months of enrollment Greater savings: +$1,200 within 6 months Higher rates of preventive care, includig vaccination and visit adherence Improved mental health and overall health scores for patients



With this Hilton Foundation grant, MFP will expand to include services at other hospital-based health care centers within Los Angeles County, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Care Center and Los Angeles General Medical Center, while strengthening services at Harbor-UCLA and Olive View-UCLA. Over the four-year grant, the program will also build a program cost-effectiveness business case to support its scale at medical centers across Los Angeles County.

“This grant marks a milestone in The Lundquist Institute’s commitment to advancing child development and strengthening whole-family well-being in our community,” said Joe W. Ramos, PhD, President & CEO of The Lundquist Institute. “By addressing the economic root causes of poor health, we can make lasting improvements in the lives of the families we serve.”

About The Lundquist Institute

Founded in 1952, The Lundquist Institute (TLI) is a leading nonprofit research organization at the heart of Los Angeles County’s life sciences ecosystem. Guided by a “bedside to bench to bedside” approach, TLI bridges cutting-edge discovery and real-world health impact. Through strong community partnerships, TLI conducts research that addresses pressing health needs, advances technology transfer and commercialization, and accelerates the path from breakthrough science to practical solutions that improve lives locally and globally. For more information, visit lundquist.org.