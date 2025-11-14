NATIONAL MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDER-SERVING NONPROFIT OPENS FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND WELLNESS CENTER IN EL PASO, TEXAS

El Paso, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Paso, Texas [November 13, 2025] – Endeavors, a national nonprofit and one of the top three veteran service providers in Texas, officially opened the doors to its first-of-its-kind Health & Wellness Center in El Paso, Texas.

The milestone marks the expansion of Endeavors’ nationally recognized model for integrated wellness, first launched at its flagship Center in San Antonio. The El Paso facility represents a new chapter in Endeavors’ 56-year mission to empower and care for vulnerable populations.

“The Endeavors Health & Wellness Center is more than a building—it’s a promise,” said Chip Fulghum, CEO of Endeavors. “A promise to remain dedicated to those who have given and sacrificed so much, including our Veterans, first responders, and military families. This Center embodies our faith-driven promise to serve all."

A proud part of the El Paso community since 2017, Endeavors continues its mission to improve the lives of Veterans, active-duty service members, first responders, their families and their support networks. From the fitness floor to the therapy rooms, every space was designed to inspire hope, healing, and movement.

GECU serves as the first official credit union partner of the Endeavors Health & Wellness Center, helping strengthen community support for Veterans, first responders, service members, and their families. GECU also has an office at the Center where visitors can receive free financial counseling, financial education, and related resources. Through this partnership, the credit union is sponsoring the GECU Estrella Event Space, a dedicated gathering area within the Center designed to host workshops, wellness programs, family activities, and community-focused events.

“We’re proud to support Endeavors mission to bring overall health and financial wellness resources together in one place to serve Veterans, military service members, first responders and their families,” said Gina Lewis, Director of Military and Veterans Affairs at GECU. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to the spirit of people helping people to build stronger communities together.”

Construction of the El Paso Health & Wellness Center began in 2022; a direct response to the growing need for behavioral health support among the city’s military and first responder communities. The more than 42,000 square foot facility includes fully equipped on-site wellness services supporting physical, emotional, and mental health, a fully equipped fitness center with adaptive equipment for injuries and disabilities, The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, providing confidential mental health care for Veterans, active-duty service members, and their families, peaceful outdoor spaces for movement, mindfulness, and reflection.

The Endeavors Health & Wellness Center was made possible through the strong support of El Paso’s public officials and business community, whose dedication to the region’s wellbeing played a critical role. Endeavors acknowledges the contributions of Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, Senator César Blanco, El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson, Commissioner Jackie Butler, Representative Ivan Niño, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Cohen Veterans Network, the El Paso County Veteran One Stop Center, Jordan Foster Construction, RVK Architecture.

The Center will host mission-aligned partners and tenants including Southwest Chiropractic, Texas First Responder Wellness Demonstration Project, The Warrior’s Journey, Tranquil Haven, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Wounded Warrior Project, and GECU—expanding access to holistic care and creating a model for communities nationwide.

About Endeavors

At Endeavors, we believe everyone deserves the chance to build a better life. For more than 50 years, we’ve connected people across the country to the resources, support, and care they need to thrive—from Veterans and first responders to families experiencing homelessness or crisis. Through our health and wellness centers, housing programs, disaster response, and community services, we’re committed to helping people find stability, hope, and purpose. Learn more at: www.endeavors.org, The Endeavors Health & Wellness Center - Endeavors®.

