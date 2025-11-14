EBL Introduces GREENWAVE Box and Flik Character as Green Living Meets Street Style

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBL, a global leader in rechargeable battery solutions, has launched the GREENWAVE Box, merging two unlikely worlds — green energy and streetwear culture. The curated set combines EBL’s signature charging products with lifestyle accessories, centered around Flik, the energetic fennec fox mascot designed to connect the brand with fans on a personal level.





GREENWAVE Box

More than a product bundle, the GREENWAVE Box represents EBL’s vision to make sustainability approachable, creative, and fun — a gift for its community and an invitation to join a growing eco-conscious movement.

Meet Flik: EBL’s Friendly Energy Ambassador

Flik first appeared in EBL’s animated short “Hi! This is Flik” on YouTube, where he bridges real and digital worlds, replacing disposables with rechargeables. Quick, clever, and full of energy, Flik embodies EBL’s core values of efficiency, speed, and smart energy — adding warmth and personality to the brand. Watch here: YouTube Video

GREENWAVE Box: Design with Purpose

“Green” stands for sustainability, while “Wave” reflects the cultural shift EBL aims to inspire — making eco-friendly choices part of everyday life. The box includes rechargeable AA and AAA batteries, a smart charger, and limited-edition streetwear accessories: a black bucket hat with neon Flik details, badges, and a silicone wristband. Designed to be worn, they make sustainability a shared style statement.

The packaging itself extends this purpose — made from recyclable cardboard and soy inks, it can be repurposed into a small planter with a seed bookmark inside, turning EBL’s sustainability message into something that literally grows.

Why Now

After 27 years focused on rechargeable power innovation, EBL understands that today’s consumers value both quality and purpose. The GREENWAVE Box embodies this belief — energy that works better, looks cooler, and wastes less.

Available now: www.eblofficial.com/products/ebl-greenwave-box

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Promotion

Nov 13 – Dec 2, 2025

Bundle Discounts — Up to 55% OFF

Buy & Get Free Gifts

Tiered Savings: Spend $60+ → 15% OFF, $100+ → 20% OFF



Shop sustainably at EBLofficial.com

About EBL

Founded in 1998, EBL develops rechargeable batteries and charging solutions for global users, aiming to create energy that’s smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

