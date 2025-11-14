ApeX Protocol Integrates Chainlink Data Streams for RWA Perpetuals Across Five Chains

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApeX Protocol has integrated Chainlink Data Streams to power RWA Perpetuals, bringing traditional RWA markets on-chain with institutional-grade data infrastructure.

The integration replaces centralized price feeds with Chainlink's premium low-latency oracle solution, delivering sub-second real-world asset price updates across five networks: Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Mantle.





Chainlink Data Streams Powers New Infrastructure

Chainlink Data Streams has secured over $26 trillion in on-chain transaction volume for protocols including Aave, GMX, and Lido. The oracle network now provides ApeX with the infrastructure to bring real-world asset prices on-chain with the speed and reliability required for professional derivatives trading.

The integration solves a critical challenge: delivering real-world asset price data on-chain with sub-second intervals instead of the multi-minute updates common in traditional oracle solutions. This enables ApeX traders to execute RWA perpetuals with similar responsiveness to centralized exchanges.

Technical Implementation Across Five Networks

The system delivers liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads rather than single price points, providing ApeX's protocol with granular data for risk management and tighter execution. This multi-chain deployment allows users to trade RWA perpetuals on their preferred network without compromising data quality.

Major institutions including Swift, Mastercard, and UBS have adopted Chainlink's infrastructure, validating its enterprise readiness. ApeX selected Chainlink Data Streams after evaluating multiple oracle solutions, prioritizing proven track record, high-frequency data delivery, transparency, and multi-chain coverage.

Benefits for Traders on ApeX Platform

The integration enables several key improvements for RWA perpetual trading:

Traders gain access to both crypto and traditional equity markets through a single decentralized platform. Sub-second oracle updates translate to tighter spreads and more accurate pricing, allowing traders to enter and exit positions with real-time market conditions.

The same oracle technology securing billions in institutional DeFi protocols now powers ApeX's RWA perpetuals. Unlike hybrid solutions relying on centralized price feeds, Chainlink's oracle network maintains transparency throughout the data pipeline.

Whether trading on Arbitrum's low fees, Base's ecosystem, or Mantle's infrastructure, users receive consistent data quality across all supported chains.

ApeX's Position in the Mantle Ecosystem

The launch follows ApeX's APE Season 1 farming initiative and strategic token buybacks totaling $8.08 million worth of APEX tokens. As a key contributor within the Mantle ecosystem, ApeX has strengthened its position through collaborations with projects like UR.

The Chainlink integration provides traders with a comprehensive decentralized trading platform for accessing opportunities from crypto to traditional equities.

Implications for Decentralized Finance

The integration signals a broader evolution in DeFi infrastructure. With oracle solutions delivering institutional-grade data at sub-second latency, protocols can now offer products that compete directly with centralized platforms in execution quality.

The integration demonstrates that DeFi infrastructure has matured to support complex financial products without compromising decentralization. As more real-world asset price data flows through decentralized oracles, it creates network effects enabling other protocols to build on Chainlink's infrastructure.

Positioning ApeX for the Next Era of On-Chain Markets

ApeX Protocol's integration of Chainlink Data Streams marks a defining moment for decentralized derivatives trading. By bringing RWA perpetuals on-chain with sub-second oracle updates, the platform delivers financial infrastructure that maintains openness and transparency without sacrificing performance.

The integration validates that decentralized infrastructure has reached parity with centralized alternatives in speed, reliability, and data quality. Combined with ApeX's ongoing momentum and deepening integrations within the Mantle ecosystem, the protocol positions itself as a destination for derivatives traders seeking professional-grade execution within DeFi.

As traditional finance continues migrating on-chain, protocols with institutional infrastructure will lead the way. The Chainlink Data Streams integration represents both a technical upgrade and a statement that decentralized trading has arrived.