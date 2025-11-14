OCS Indonesia Achieves ISO 14644-1 Certification for Air Particle Testing,

Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCS Indonesia has been officially certified to ISO 14644-1:2015 for the provision of air particle testing services, becoming the only facilities management provider in Indonesia to hold this accreditation.

The certification recognises OCS Indonesia’s capability to support controlled environments, such as data centre white space and high-dependency technical infrastructure, through precise and reliable air cleanliness testing in line with global standards.

ISO 14644-1:2015 defines the classification of air cleanliness by particle concentration in cleanrooms and controlled environments. It is the international benchmark for sectors requiring consistent environmental control, including data centres, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and advanced manufacturing. (View ISO 14644-1 at iso.org)

Supporting Critical Infrastructure Through Standards-Based Delivery

With Southeast Asia’s data centre market expanding rapidly — driven by hyperscale investment, rising AI demand, and regional digital infrastructure targets — the ability to validate environmental conditions has become a key requirement.

OCS Indonesia’s accreditation assures operators and developers who require verifiable compliance across white space, technical plant areas and high-sensitivity environments. It also supports broader objectives related to uptime, energy optimisation and system continuity.

A Step Forward for Data Centre Services in the Region

Erwin Bernhard, Country Director of OCS Indonesia, commented:

“This is a meaningful step for OCS in the technical services space. ISO 14644-1 positions us to provide independent assurance to our data centre customers and strengthens our role in maintaining operational conditions across sensitive environments. It demonstrates the level of technical depth and governance we continue to build in Southeast Asia.”

OCS currently supports facilities management in more than 100 data centres globally, including a growing portfolio across the Asia Pacific. The business delivers self-performed engineering and technical services across mission-critical estates, including electrical systems, HVAC, fire protection, white space cleaning and air quality assurance.

Raising Standards in Southeast Asia’s Data Centre Sector

Indonesia is one of the most active data centre markets in the region, supported by government investment, digital policy and regional infrastructure programmes. Operational standards, environmental compliance, and technical assurance certifications such as ISO 14644-1 enable operators to strengthen their resilience and reduce operational risk.

OCS’s ability to deliver this service in-house reflects a broader regional strategy focused on critical facilities management in data centres, healthcare, life sciences and secure environments.

For more information about ISO 14644-1, visit ISO.org. To learn more about OCS Indonesia’s data centre services, please contact us.

Attachment