De La Salle University Partners with Verified Market Research for Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Study

Lewes, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlight on the Client: De La Salle University’s Business Context

Founded in 1911 and recognized for its research productivity and academic excellence, De La Salle University has established itself as a hub for higher education in the Philippines, delivering graduate and undergraduate programmes in technology, science, business and the health sciences.

Under the leadership of associate professor Arnel O Uy, the university’s health‐economics research group faced a growing challenge: how to equip students and faculty with timely, granular insight into the rapidly evolving global market for healthcare fraud detection, analytics and services. With emerging digital claims-fraud techniques and increased regulatory scrutiny, the team required a reference study that moved beyond textbooks into actionable global market data.

“The report contains recent data and access to multiple report versions has helped us with swift, actionable insights. We recommend Verified Market Research to any organization requiring custom-researched reports.”

— Arnel O Uy, Associate Professor, De La Salle University

This quote underscores the challenge faced by the university: bridging academic inquiry with real-world market intelligence. For the faculty and students at DLSU, having a credible, serviceable dataset enabled them to build curricula and research projects that respond to the actual state of play in fraud analytics; not just theory.

The Commissioned Study: A Foundation for Strategic Decision-Making

VMR’s engagement with DLSU took a collaborative form: the university defined its key research questions, VMR tailored the scope accordingly, and delivered a comprehensive global market study. The deliverables empowered DLSU’s health-economics group and leadership as follows:

Market sizing and segmentation by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and by component (software vs services)

Competitive analysis of key players in healthcare fraud analytics, highlighting market gaps and service-provider benchmarking

Forecast and future-opportunity outlook through 2031, enabling DLSU to align curriculum and research themes with market growth patterns

Insight into applications (claims-fraud detection, payment-integrity, pharmacy-benefit fraud detection, identity-theft detection) and end-user segments (payers vs providers)

Trend drivers (e.g., regulatory pressure, digital-claims growth, AI-based detection) and restraints (privacy concerns, data-fragmentation) that informed strategic planning of research projects at DLSU





As a result of the report, DLSU adjusted its research priorities: the university launched a new elective on fraud analytics in healthcare, secured a grant for collaborative research with local payers, and positioned itself to attract students seeking analytics roles in healthcare surveillance.

What the Report Covers

The Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size and Forecast by Verified Market Research® is a comprehensive, decision-enablement study that goes beyond raw data to uncover actionable insights for business strategy through 2031.

Key coverage areas include:

Component segmentation: software vs services for fraud analytics

End-user segmentation: healthcare payers vs healthcare providers

Application segmentation: claims fraud detection, payment integrity, pharmacy benefit fraud detection, identity theft detection

Regional breakdown: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Competitive benchmarking: company profiles of major players (IBM, Optum/UnitedHealth Group, SAS, Wipro, CGI, etc.)

Market dynamics: drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the impact of COVID-19

This level of analytical depth empowered DLSU to connect academic research with global market realities and position its programs ahead of the curve.

Why De La Salle University Chose Verified Market Research

From the outset, VMR differentiated itself by offering a highly collaborative model to DLSU. The university team worked directly with VMR analysts to refine scope, ensured transparency of methodology, and received access to multiple versions of the report to support both teaching and external engagement. VMR’s flexibility, adjusting segmentation, adding custom data tables, and providing timely responses stood out in DLSU’s decision-making process. Commercial terms were straightforward, expectations were clear, and the post-delivery support (updates, add-ons) positioned VMR not just as a supplier, but as a research partner.

“We found the combination of recent data, responsiveness and clarity of methodology to be exactly what we needed to build programmes that respond to real-world market needs.”

About De La Salle University

De La Salle University is a private, non-stock, co-educational research university in Manila, Philippines, renowned for its strong emphasis on research, technology, business and the health sciences.

About Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® is a trusted global authority in B2B research and consulting, empowering organizations for over a decade to make confident, data-backed decisions. Through deep industry expertise spanning healthcare, automotive, industrials, technology, and energy, VMR delivers actionable intelligence that drives clarity, strategy, and competitive advantage worldwide.

Client Testimonial

