Canada’s Most Iconic Christmas Tree Lights Up The 2025 Distillery Winter Village

Toronto, ON, Canada, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 13 at Toronto’s Distillery Historic District, thousands of onlookers filled the cobblestone streets to help Santa light the 2025 Christmas Tree, marking the official start of The Distillery Winter Village, presented by L’Oréal Paris — one of the most recognized holiday destinations in the world attracting one million visitors annually.

“This year, we are celebrating our 16th season of The Distillery Winter Village, formerly known as the Toronto Christmas Market,” says Rik Ocvirk, Vice President, The Distillery Restaurants Corp. and Director, Experiences and Events, The Distillery Historic District. “Our goal is to create moments that become memories – whether it’s a first date under the canopy lights, a family tradition by the tree, or a hot chocolate shared with friends. We hope every visitor leaves with a little more wonder and joy than when they arrived.”

Following tree lighting, guests were treated to a special performance by international, award-winning vocal sensation The Tenors , from their album Christmas with The Tenors (Warner Music Canada). Profits from Opening Night ticket sales support local charitable partners: Anishnawbe Health Foundation, Soulpepper Theatre, Crow’s Theatre and The Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

Canada's Most Photographed Christmas Tree

This year’s 16.7-metre (55-foot) silver fir — Canada’s most photographed Christmas Tree — shimmers with over 80,000 lights and 750 ornaments, ranging in size from 15 to 50 cm (six to 20 inches). The dazzling display features elegant gold starbursts and Winter Village snowflakes adorned with red finial ornaments, creating a striking contrast against the tree’s lush green branches.

At its base, a custom-built circular platform now surrounds the tree, featuring a 3.6 metre (12-foot) performance stage. Built within the base and reminiscent of an enchanting holiday shop window, are handpainted, 3D-printed ornamental vignettes that recreate scenes of a classic nostalgic Christmas — including a whimsical red and green Bachmann Big Haulers G Scale Train that moves around the entire tree and Canadian wildlife like caribou, fawn, moose and bears. Lanterns inspired by those found throughout The Distillery Historic District add a warm glow, tying the installation to its heritage surroundings. In total, more than 1,000 hours were dedicated to fabricating, detailing and decorating this year’s Christmas tree.

Following the season, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity GTA to be used as mulch and reclaimed wood for 60 new homes being built in 2026.

Key Highlights for 2025

Running November 13, 2025 through January 4, 2026, The Distillery Winter Village transforms Toronto’s 13-acre pedestrian-only heritage district into a glowing winter wonderland, foodie destination and shopping market. Visitors can explore 47 vendor cabins and nine outdoor holiday bars — the most ever — serving sweet and savoury food options from around the world, warm drinks, and handmade creations from local artisans.

This year’s event brings more programming and more holiday magic than ever before:

Because ‘Tis the season to feel worth it, visit the L’Oréal Paris Cabin - a chic holiday pop-up inspired by the joy of giving. Write a heartfelt note and create a custom greeting card for someone who inspires you. Enter for a chance to win one of three L’Oréal Paris Holiday Essentials prize packs (each worth $220), sample a few beauty favourites, and uncover a few extra surprises along the way.

Chef’s Lane: An exclusive holiday culinary experience featuring four elevated holiday creations by four top Canadian chefs, including: Bruno Feldeisen, Claudio Aprile, Nuit Regular, and Eric Chong

Netflix’s Stranger Things 5 Immersive Experience – step inside the Byers’ living room for a supernatural photo op

A tropical chocolate paradise awaits at The Pura Vida Chocolate Experience presented by Visit Costa Rica

Enter through the wardrobe at this year’s new Narnia-themed Santa’s Village where the Soulpepper Theatre lobby is transformed into an enchanting winter forest filled with snow-flocked evergreens, twinkling lights, shimmering ice crystals, and whimsical Narnia-inspired animations designed by students from OCAD University

40 food cabins – new this year: Rick’s Good Eats, Santa Spuds (spiralized potatoes on a stick), Robata-style meat skewers, Dubai Chocolates, and a Craig’s Cookies pop-up. Plus, some returning favourites: Cluny’s viral torched s’mores hot chocolate, Yorkie Burrito, Santa’s smoker and BBQ, Japanese tacos, poutine, handmade dumplings, empanadas, pierogies, mini donuts, mini pancakes, fresh strawberries with chocolate, and classic Swiss Raclette.

Two new festive-themed outdoor bars – the Ugly Sweater Patio Bar and Peppermint Patio Bar

Performances by The McGregor Carollers, the Canadian Opera Company, Mirvish Productions, the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, and the Myriad Ensemble

Family-friendly entertainment including daily Storytime with the Elves, A Super Simple Christmas with Caitie & Tobee and holiday puppets from Crane Creations Theatre Company

Holiday photo ops: Naughty or Nice Bar, Santa’s sleigh and reindeer, the Candy Cane Wreath, Santa Mail, the Snowpeople, the Big Heart, and the famous Countdown to Christmas clock, plus hundreds of thousands of holiday lights strung across the site

Tickets and Plan Your Visit

Tickets are required for peak times, including: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 p.m.; Thursdays in December after 4:00 p.m.; and daily after 4:00 p.m. from December 15 - 31; and New Year’s Eve. Kids aged nine and under are always free. Tickets start at $15 (plus HST and admin fee), and visitors can choose between four different tiers of tickets, including a combo ticket to see Illuminiarium’s new immersive show, Mythos .

For tickets and event information, visit TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com .

About The Distillery Winter Village

The Distillery Winter Village is Toronto’s original outdoor Christmas market, set within The Distillery Historic District. Recognized among the best Christmas markets in the world, it welcomes more than one million visitors each year from across Canada and abroad. For seven weeks each winter, the neighbourhood transforms into a festive destination featuring its famous Christmas tree, seasonal vendor cabins, festive performances, and themed food and beverage experiences. The event employs more than 700 seasonal workers and raises funds for local charities. For more information and tickets, visit TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com .

Visit The Distillery Winter Village media resources hub for images, fast facts and more about the history of the event: thedistillerywintervillage.com/media-resources

