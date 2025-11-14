VLM Group Launches Carbon-Offset and Biodiversity Initiative

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VLM Group, a Shanghai-based investment and wealth management firm, today announced the launch of a new Carbon-Offset and Biodiversity Initiative to reduce its operational footprint and support global ecological restoration projects. The program reinforces the firm’s long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible investing across its portfolio and operations.





The initiative will focus on three primary areas:

Carbon Reduction and Offsetting: VLM Group will measure, disclose, and offset 100% of its operational greenhouse gas emissions by investing in certified carbon credit programs that fund renewable energy and reforestation projects across Asia and Africa. Biodiversity Restoration: In partnership with accredited conservation groups, the firm will co-finance reforestation and wetland restoration projects that help preserve native ecosystems and protect endangered species. Sustainable Engagement: VLM Group will integrate biodiversity metrics into its due diligence framework and work with partners to adopt global sustainability standards, including the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).



“This initiative represents a tangible step toward integrating environmental awareness into every part of our business,” said Grace Mei, Chief Executive Officer of VLM Group. “As we work with clients around the world, we recognize our responsibility to contribute meaningfully to global sustainability goals while fostering investment practices that benefit both people and the planet.”

The firm’s sustainability roadmap also includes upcoming collaborations with local organizations to promote environmental education, carbon literacy, and green innovation in the investment community.

“Financial institutions have a vital role to play in shaping a low-carbon, nature-positive future,” added Christopher Lane, Chief Strategy Officer. “By integrating measurable environmental action into our culture and client strategies, we are creating a model for sustainable finance that extends well beyond compliance.”

The Carbon-Offset and Biodiversity Initiative will begin implementation in early 2026, with initial projects in China’s Yangtze River Basin and Kenya’s Great Rift Valley.

About VLM Group

VLM Group is an international wealth management and investment advisory firm with its main office in Shanghai. We help individuals, families, and institutions grow, protect, and pass on wealth with clarity and confidence. Guided by clarity, trust, discipline, and care, we deliver portfolio management, cross-border advisory, and sustainable investing for long-term value.

Media Contact

Lena Zhang

Chief Marketing Officer

l.zhang@vlmgroup.com

VLM Group

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62477929-d5ec-4d3f-9cd7-a018bb226c86