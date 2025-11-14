Itzhak Ezratti and GL Homes Expand Support for Florida Nonprofits Through GL Homes Philanthropy

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Homes, one of Florida’s largest home builders, has expanded its community partnerships to support local nonprofits addressing housing, hunger relief and family wellness across the state. Guided by the vision of founder and chairman Itzhak Ezratti, the initiative reinforces the company’s long-standing belief that building great communities includes giving back to the people who live there.





For decades, GL Homes Philanthropy has consistently advanced community well-being throughout Florida. The company has provided support to a range of charitable organizations, including The Lord’s Place Meal Mobile, which delivers meals and outreach services to individuals facing homelessness in Palm Beach County, as well as local food banks, housing initiatives and educational programs.

These expanded partnerships will continue to focus on affordable housing, hunger relief, education and community wellness — areas that directly impact quality of life for Florida residents. Through ongoing collaboration with nonprofit organizations, GL Homes aims to strengthen resources and services for individuals and families across the communities where it builds.

As one of the state’s most respected home builders, GL Homes has long been recognized for its responsible approach to development and community planning. Under Itzhak Ezratti’s leadership, the company’s commitment to community impact and responsible development has become a defining part of its culture. Today, that focus continues under the leadership of Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes, who is helping extend the company’s charitable efforts statewide.

Through a combination of philanthropy, community investment and responsible planning, GL Homes continues to demonstrate how thoughtful development and service to others can coexist — helping shape a stronger, more connected Florida.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976 by Itzhak Ezratti, GL Homes is one of Florida’s largest privately held home-building companies, recognized for its high-quality communities, responsible land planning and long-term commitment to philanthropy. With developments across the state, GL Homes continues to build exceptional homes while supporting the communities it serves.

Media Details:

Website: https://www.glhomes.com/

Email ID: brittany.robbins@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by GL Homes. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d2dd4ef-ba04-4c6c-94c6-ff27094a5361