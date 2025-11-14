The Graph Delivers Production-Ready Data Infrastructure for TRON Enterprise Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graph , the open, universal data layer for web3, today announced the expansion of TRON network support with the launch of The Graph’s Token API, providing developers with immediate access to pre-indexed blockchain data. This expansion builds on the initial integration of Substreams, The Graph’s powerful data-streaming product that went live on TRON earlier this year. Together, the Token API and TRON Substreams enable builders across the TRON ecosystem to accelerate development timelines and scale data infrastructure for both standard and emerging use cases.

The Token API launch represents the latest phase of The Graph’s TRON support, complementing the Substreams integration to deliver two powerful solutions for TRON developers. The combination of these tools eliminates the technical barriers that have traditionally slowed blockchain development, allowing teams to focus on building applications rather than maintaining data pipelines.

Starting today, The Graph's Token API supports TRON, giving developers instant access to pre-indexed data for the chain's core use cases. The Token API provides ready-to-use endpoints for balances, token prices across hundreds of trading pairs, swaps, and supported DEXs, including JustSwap, SunSwap, and SunPump. For developers building wallets, payment processors, portfolio trackers, DEXs, block explorers, or lending protocols on TRON, Token API eliminates weeks of custom infrastructure development, delivering production-grade infrastructure without the engineering overhead.

"The Graph established the industry standard for accessing blockchain data, so it's exciting to see these capabilities coming to the TRON ecosystem," said Nick Hansen, Team Lead at The Graph Foundation. "For enterprises and institutions building on TRON, having access to production-ready data tools with the flexibility to run on-premise or customize for compliance needs is essential. This integration ensures TRON developers have the infrastructure foundation they need to scale confidently.""The Graph's integration represents a significant advancement for developers building on TRON," said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for TRON DAO. "With Token API and Substreams, the TRON ecosystem gains access to solid data infrastructure that has already proven its value across multiple blockchains. This collaboration empowers TRON developers to build more sophisticated applications faster, whether they're creating DeFi protocols, payment systems, or innovative new use cases that leverage our network's speed and scale."

While Token API accelerates standard implementations, TRON developers working on custom solutions or innovative use cases can leverage The Graph's Substreams with newly publicly available modules and Foundational Stores specifically designed for TRON. The modular architecture allows developers to define precisely how balance, price, swap, and transaction data streams to their databases, making it ideal for AI, analytics, DePIN, gaming, or high-frequency trading applications.

For institutions in regulated spaces, the ability to run Substreams on-premise or modify public modules for custom data pipelines ensures compliance requirements are met while maintaining auditability. This flexibility enables institutions to scale payment systems to handle thousands or millions of transactions per second while maintaining the data infrastructure needed for regulatory oversight.

TRON has established itself as one of the world's most actively used blockchain networks, processing over $25 billion in daily transfer volume and hosting more than 345 million user accounts. With over $76 billion in circulating USDT on the network and a total value locked exceeding $24 billion, TRON's scale demands robust data infrastructure to support its growing ecosystem of applications and developers.

The Graph's integration addresses this critical need by providing blockchain developers with reliable data infrastructure that scales. Whether building standard DeFi applications with Token API or implementing sophisticated custom solutions with Substreams, developers now have production-ready tools to build on TRON without infrastructure constraints.

Developers can now begin using The Graph's Token API for TRON, with documentation and modules publicly available for teams exploring Substreams or custom data solutions. The Graph's core development team, Pinax, will continue expanding DEX and token support based on demand, ensuring the infrastructure evolves alongside TRON's growing ecosystem.

As TRON continues expanding its ecosystem, The Graph provides the infrastructure that enables builders to focus on application logic rather than data pipelines, regardless of use-case complexity or scale requirements. This integration marks a significant step forward in making blockchain data more accessible and scalable for developers worldwide.

About The Graph

The Graph is the leading indexing and query protocol powering the decentralized internet. Since launching in 2018, it has empowered tens of thousands of developers to effortlessly build Subgraphs and leverage Substreams across countless blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, Celo, Soneium, and Avalanche. With powerful tools like Substreams and Token API, The Graph delivers high-performance, real-time access to onchain data. From low-latency indexing to rapid token data, it serves as the premier solution for building composable, data-driven dapps.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $76 billion. As of November 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 345 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

