Kimbal Teams Up with MicroEJ to Power Next-Generation Smart Meters and Accelerate Its Global Expansion

BOSTON and NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroEJ, a global leader in embedded software solutions, today announces a partnership with Kimbal, one of India’s fastest-growing energy-tech companies, to power its new on-device software platform, Kimbal EI (Edge Intelligence), with MicroEJ VEE Energy™. This next-generation software foundation introduces an app ecosystem designed to accelerate the evolution of smart meters toward distributed intelligence at the edge, enabling faster customization, global deployment, and long-term software innovation aligned with AMI 2.0 and broader energy transition goals.

Kimbal, a leader in Energy Engineering from India, ships nearly 10 million smart meters annually, and is playing a key role in the country’s ambitious smart metering rollout and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) deployment plan of 250 million endpoints by 2028.

With the launch of Kimbal EI, the company is adopting an agile, modular, and software-defined strategy that transforms every meter into an intelligent, app-ready device capable of delivering new AI-enabled services both behind and in front of the meter for utilities and consumers alike.

This strategic move aims to drive faster innovation in global utility markets and support Kimbal’s expansion into programmable, app-ready energy devices.

Accelerating AMI Innovation Through Edge Intelligence

As utilities in India and abroad demand smarter, more flexible solutions that can adapt to evolving regulations and customer expectations, Kimbal recognized the need to rethink its software strategy. To lead this shift, the company selected MicroEJ’s platform to decouple software from hardware, enabling agility of modern software to the grid edge. This enables faster feature development, easier maintenance, and immediate reuse of applications across Kimbal’s product lines.. With Kimbal EI, Kimbal now supports a wide range of meter hardware, from cost-efficient 16-bit microcontrollers to powerful 32-bit and 64-bit processors. This unified software platform simplifies complexity, lowers the total cost of ownership, and speeds up the delivery of new features and services.

Powered by MicroEJ’s service-oriented architecture, Kimbal EI provides engineering teams with a flexible foundation for building and updating devices at scale. Teams easily adapt meters for different utility requirements, roll out new capabilities over the air, and stay ahead of future needs. This process results is a more intelligent, responsive, and future-ready AMI ecosystem.

Empowering the Global Energy Transition with Edge Intelligence

Kimbal’s global roadmap includes expansion into advanced energy markets such as Australia and the United States, where utilities increasingly rely on programmable meters capable of running utility and third-party applications, performing advanced diagnostics, and enabling real-time decision-making at the grid edge.

Kimbal EI is the digital backbone of Kimbal’s strategy to scale grid-edge intelligence worldwide, supporting use cases such as predictive maintenance, energy demand forecasting, and power-quality analytics. By leveraging Edge AI capabilities, Kimbal EI will embed intelligence directly into the device—supporting features like NILM (Non-Intrusive Load Monitoring), DER integration, and behind-the-meter energy management.

"MicroEJ VEE will deliver agility to bring edge intelligence to our customers, in particular distributed intelligence for behind-the-meter services and to accelerate customers’ investments in new energy applications,” said Dave Lee, CTO of Kimbal.

“At Kimbal, our mission is to deliver smart, affordable, and future-ready energy solutions that empower utilities to grow and adapt,” said Ayush Sinhal, CEO of Kimbal. “By choosing MicroEJ for our Kimbal EI platform, we are taking a decisive step toward building programmable meters that are intelligent, adaptable, and scalable across a wide range of markets. This is a key step in scaling our technology globally.”

“Kimbal is part of a new generation of energy innovators building smarter, more flexible infrastructure,” said Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. “By adopting a modular architecture in both hardware and software, they can develop products faster, reduce costs, and address a wide range of utility needs. With a shared software foundation, Kimbal’s teams can move from idea to market in weeks, setting a new benchmark for speed and adaptability in the smart grid ecosystem.”

About Kimbal

Founded in 2011, Kimbal Private Limited is spearheading a smarter, cleaner energy future, transforming global energy distribution through innovative smart metering, RF-based massive connectivity, cloud platforms, and advanced energy management systems. The company tackles the rapidly evolving energy landscape by empowering utilities worldwide to modernize, scale, and future-proof power networks with unparalleled reliability and agility. Operating in a high-speed, boundary-pushing environment, Kimbal innovates and delivers solutions swiftly to meet urgent market demands. Its vision is to create resilient, affordable, and adaptable grids that excel in complex energy ecosystems while driving bold progress toward carbon neutrality and sustainability.



▷ For more information: kimbal.io – LinkedIn – Company Profile - Youtube

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a global leader in software solutions for intelligent devices, trusted by industry leaders in consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, and industrial automation. With over 400 million MICROEJ VEE units sold worldwide, MicroEJ empowers manufacturers to turn standard products into smart, cloud-connected, AI-enabled devices, enabling rapid, complexity-free innovation. By bridging IT and embedded systems, MicroEJ drives scalable transformation that helps industries innovate faster, adapt to market needs, and build a software-driven future for IoT and connected devices.

▷ For more information: Press Kit – Press Room – www.microej.com – LinkedIn

