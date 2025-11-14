ZERO13 Wins “ESG Initiative of the Year” at Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025

London and Belém, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZERO13, the blockchain-enabled climate fintech ecosystem transforming how ESG impact is created, verified and scaled to make green real-world assets (including carbon credits) investible and tradable, has been named “ESG Initiative of the Year” at the Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

Following an awards ceremony in London last night, this achievement was celebrated with a COP30 event hosted at the Africa Pavilion in Belém titled, "Africa's Green Gold: Carbon Markets, Climate Capital and Sustainability Assets" in partnership with SECDEX Group, Island Carbon Consult and the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Energy, Government of Seychelles.

The Asset Servicing Times Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and innovation across the global financial services and technology landscape, recognising organisations that are driving positive change and setting new standards within their industries. Winning this award highlights ZERO13’s leadership in redefining ESG infrastructure through digital innovation, transparency and inclusion.

ZERO13 was recognised for its pioneering work in addressing key challenges facing today’s ESG, green real-world assets (RWAs) and carbon markets - from fragmented systems and integrity gaps to barriers faced by emerging market projects. Its regulated digital ecosystem provides an integrated platform for issuance, custody, investment, trading and settlement of green RWAs, leveraging blockchain and AI to ensure transparency, traceability and trust.

Through initiatives in multiple countries such as Ghana, Seychelles, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Thailand, ZERO13 is enabling local initiatives to unlock new investment, new revenue streams, increase GDP and fund development goals. Its technology is also supporting the first-ever operationalisation of Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement for Ghana into Singapore (announced at COP29) - a breakthrough that demonstrates how digital infrastructure can underpin sovereign carbon credit trading with integrity and efficiency.

The ZERO13 ‘network of networks’ platform has already garnered international acclaim, including winning the COP28 TechSprint Award for Best Blockchain Solution to Scale Climate Finance as well as the recent Euromoney Capital Market 2025 Award as World’s Best Exchange for ESG 2025, reinforcing its position as a global leader in sustainable finance technologically enabled solutions.

Today, ZERO13’s solutions are supporting governments, institutions and communities to monetise sustainability-linked real-world assets while ensuring equitable benefits and measurable impact. By combining technological innovation, regulatory alignment and social inclusion, ZERO13 is helping shape the future of global ESG markets - ensuring that sustainability is not just a goal, but an accountable, investable reality, which is economically sustainable in its own right and maximises positive climate impact.

About ZERO13

ZERO13’s cutting-edge ecosystem provides a regulated, integrated and digital green real-world assets (RWAs) exchange, custodian, registry, market participants’ and services orchestration hub. It enables businesses to digitally issue, custody, invest into, trade and settle green RWAs (including carbon credits) efficiently while addressing current geopolitical risks, trade inefficiencies and fragmentation in global markets to foster water, energy and food related financial security.

Through its 7Cs strategy and business model, ZERO13 drives climate resilience and economic empowerment; established connectivity between fragmented markets; channels capital to underserved geographies; supports communities with inclusive carbon credit projects and programmes, green RWA and climate tools; and aligns the goals of companies and countries through a shared climate mandate.

ZERO13 owns regulated market infrastructure SECDEX Group (ZERO13 Markets), which operates a securities exchange, central securities depository, digital custodian and digital marketplace.

For further information on ZERO13, please visit https://www.zero13.net/