Company Secretary Change

Irish Continental Group plc (“ICG” or “the Group”)

14 November 2025

Change of Company Secretary

ICG announces the retirement of Thomas Corcoran as Company Secretary with effect from today’s date. Thomas joined ICG in 1989 and has served in a variety of financial roles and as Company Secretary since 2001. The Board thanks him for his contribution to the Group’s success and growth over his tenure and wishes him well in retirement.

The Board of ICG also announces the appointment of Mr Brian Holland as Company Secretary effective from 14 November 2025.

Brian’s previous position in the Group was Finance Director of ICG’s Ferries Division having joined ICG in 2019 from industry. Brian qualified as a Chartered Accountant with international professional services firm PWC.

About Irish Continental Group plc

Irish Continental Group is the leading Irish-based maritime transport group. We carry passengers and cars, Roll on Roll off (RoRo) freight and Container Lift on Lift off (LoLo) freight, on routes between Ireland, Britain and Continental Europe. We also operate container terminals in the ports of Dublin and Belfast.