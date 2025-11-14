Euronext receives regulatory approvals from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 14 November 2025 – Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, announces that the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), during its meeting held on 13 November 2025, has approved the suitability of Euronext and its reference shareholders in relation to the contemplated acquisition of a qualifying holding in Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange S.A. Holding (ATHEX Group) and its subsidiaries, including the Athens Exchange Clearing House S.A. and the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A.

In addition, the HCMC and the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste and Water (RAEWW) have approved the change of control arising from ATHEX’s participation in the Hellenic Energy Exchange S.A. and EnEx Clearing House Single Member S.A.

These approvals satisfy all Conditions to the Tender Offer, as referenced in paragraph 1.3 regarding the requirements for Closing and further defined in Section 4.2 (“Pre-Requisite and Conditions of the Tender Offer”), of the Information Circular published on 6 October 2025.

The Tender Offer is no longer subject to any regulatory approval and is now unconditional.

This decision represents an important step in the process towards Euronext’s acquisition of a controlling interest in ATHEX Group, reinforcing Euronext’s commitment to the Greek capital markets and to further strengthening its pan-European market infrastructure.

The Acceptance period for the Tender Offer will end on 17 November 2025, at 14:00 (Eastern European time). Euronext will announce the results of the Tender Offer on 19 November 2025.

For further information and news about the Tender Offer, please visit the dedicated webpage: www.euronext.com/en/athex-offer.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com

Investor Relations

Judith Stein +33 6 15 23 91 97

Margaux Kurver +33 6 84 16 85 03

MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com

Europe

Andrea Monzani +39 02 72 42 62 13

Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

Belgium

Marianne Aalders +32 26 20 15 01

France, Corporate

Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella +33 1 70 48 24 45

Ireland

Catalina Augspach +33 6 82 09 99 70

Italy

Ester Russom +39 02 72 42 67 56

The Netherlands

Marianne Aalders +31 20 721 41 33

Norway

Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund +47 41 69 59 10

Portugal

Sandra Machado +351 91 777 68 97

GREECE – V+O Communication

ao@vando.gr Argyro Oikonomou +30 69 36 02 63 35

ia@vando.gr Ioanna Alexopoulou +30 69 77 40 30 50



About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.

As of June 2025, Euronext’s regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host nearly 1,800 listed issuers with €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

For the latest news and resources, please visit the Media Centre. Follow us on X and LinkedIn for regular updates.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2025, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Attachment