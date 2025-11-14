China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Becomes First Chinese City to Clinch Global Top Honor for Human Settlement Environment

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 20th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS) & New Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards Ceremony 2025 concluded in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 5. In a groundbreaking achievement for China's urban development, China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City was honored as a global green and smart city under the New Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards, becoming the first Chinese city ever to secure this prestigious category.

This internationally acclaimed award, established in 2005 by GFHS in partnership with leading global bodies including the United Nations Environment Programme and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, stands as a benchmark of excellence in sustainable urban development and human settlements.

The award's rigorous evaluation framework spans 6 core dimensions - spatial planning & development, basic services, environment, economy, society, and culture - encompassing 18 categories and 95 key indicators to ensure only the most impactful, forward-thinking projects are recognized.

For this year's selection, China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City submitted its application jointly via the eco-city's administrative committee and its investment and development company. Competing against over 400 cities and projects worldwide, the eco-city distinguished itself through its visionary strategy, resilient infrastructure, replicable development models, long-term sustainability goals, and tangible progress in green urbanization, ultimately earning a spot among the 19 global winners.

The GFHS annual session, a key platform for global urban stakeholders, brought together over 300 representatives from governments, businesses, academia, and international organizations across more than 40 countries.

During the event, Zhang Yongchang, president of China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Investment Development Co., Ltd., shared the eco-city's pioneering practices, including its forward-looking top-level design, initiatives to drive innovation and leadership, efforts to build a greener, smarter, and more resilient urban ecosystem, and strategies to nurture a green tech economy. These insights, hailed as the "Eco-City Solution," offered actionable lessons for cities worldwide grappling with sustainable development challenges.

As a flagship intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore, China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City holds the distinction of being the world's first eco-city developed through bilateral governmental collaboration. Since its inception, it has remained steadfast in its mission to advance green, low-carbon, and sustainable urban living.

Source: China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Administrative Committee