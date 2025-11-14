Solar A/S: No. 14 2025 Solar A/S completes registration of capital increase of 646,000 new B-shares

Solar A/S completes registration of capital increase of 646,000 new B-shares



Solar A/S (“Solar” or the "Company") has today, as part of the completion of the directed issue and private placement raising gross proceeds of DKK 123,386,000 (the “Offering”), registered an increase of Solar’s share capital by nominally DKK 64,600,000 divided into B-shares of DKK 100 each. Please refer to company announcement no. 12/2025 and 13/2025.

In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Solar announces that after registration of the share capital increase, after the capital increase, the share capital of Solar consists of nominally DKK 90,000,000 A-shares and nominally DKK 710,600,000 B-shares of DKK 100 each, equivalent to a total nominal value of DKK 800,600,000. The total number of voting rights in Solar amounts to 16,106,000.

The amendments to Solar's articles of association required by the share capital increase have been registered today with the Danish Business Authority, and an updated version can be found at https://www.solar.eu/corporategovernance/#aoa.

The New Shares represent approximately 10% of Solar’s total B-shares outstanding and approximately 8.78% of Solar’s registered share capital before the capital increase and will account for approximately 8.07% of Solar’s registered share capital upon completion of the capital increase.

The New Shares rank pari passu in all respects with the existing B-shares in Solar.



The New Shares are negotiable instruments, and no restrictions apply to their transferability. No B-shares, including the New Shares, carry or will carry any special rights. Rights conferred by the New Shares, including voting rights and dividend rights, apply from the time of the registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority.

The New Shares have been issued under a temporary ISIN code (DK0064531479) and are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 17 November 2025 in Solar’s permanent ISIN code DK0010274844. The temporary ISIN code is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code on 18 November 2025.

Joint global coordinators and legal counsels

Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners (the "Joint Global Coordinators").

Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab is acting as legal advisor to Solar. Accura Advokatpartnerselskab is acting as legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators.

Contacts

Chair of the Board Michael Troensegaard Andersen – tel. +45 79 30 00 00

IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11



Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

