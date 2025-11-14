Emerging Pharma Market Outsourcing Report, Q3 2025: India's Pharmaceutical Firms Criticize New CDSCO Regulations; China's 11th Centralized Procurement Program Sets Milestone

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Market Outsourcing Report - Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This expert outsourcing report is a comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape for emerging markets in Q3 2025, including analysis of news and trends affecting contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and the identification of recent contract service agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs.
It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the pharmaceutical value chain that will provide insights into API (biologics and chemical) as well as dose manufacturing and packaging (clinical and commercial) for countries in emerging markets.
Scope
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.
- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
- Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.
Reasons to Buy
- What are the latest trends in contract service agreements within the emerging markets of the pharmaceutical industry such as India, China, the Middle East, South America, and Eastern Europe?
- What mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the pharmaceutical sector during Q2 2025, and what do they signify for the industry?
- How are global supply chains for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) being affected by regulatory changes and inspections?
- What are the key challenges and opportunities for contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs)?
- What are the outcomes of FDA inspections and compliance issues for pharmaceutical manufacturers?
Key Topics Covered:
- Industry Trends
- Pharmaceutical firms in India criticize new manufacturing regulations imposed by the CDSCO
- China's 11th Centralized Procurement Program marks milestone with improved bidding, price setting to ease excessive low-price competition
- Industry Analysis
- Emerging market contract service agreements
- Emerging market quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q3 2025
- Value Chain
- API chemical
- API biologics - protein and peptide
- API biologics (cell, gene, vaccine, and virus therapies)
- Clinical dose manufacturing and packaging
- Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging
- Analytical services
- Regulatory developments
Companies Featured
- Hongene Biotech Corp
- Hangzhou Dingle Xinwei Biotechnology Co Ltd
- WuXi Biologics Co Ltd
- Virogen Biotechnology Inc
- Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc
- George Medicines Pty Ltd
- OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
- Xbrane Biopharma AB
- Orient Pharma Co Ltd (Youlin Biotech)
- Rubicon Research Pvt Ltd
- Aragen Life Sciences Ltd
- Abiochem Biotechnology Co Ltd (Yikelai Biotechnology (Group))
- Natco Pharma Ltd
- Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
- Guangdong East Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (East Sunshine Changjiang Pharma)
- Anugraha Chemicals
- Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals
- Shanghai Modern Hasen Shangqiu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Shanghai Modern Pharma / Hasen)
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Torrent Pharma)
- J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (J B Chemicals & Pharma)
- CF PharmTech Inc
- Anqing Chico Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- EVA Pharma
- Asymchem Life Science Tianjin Co Ltd
- Aurisco Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Flamma SpA
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Axplora Group GmbH / PharmaZell (Axplora's PharmaZell Business Unit)
- Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
- Cipla Ltd
- Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
- Concord Biotech Ltd
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
- Gland Pharma Ltd
- Granules India Ltd
- Lupin Ltd
- Sai Life Sciences Ltd
- Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Unichem Laboratories Ltd
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
- BioDlink
- Yiling Pharmaceutical Ltd
- Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Indoco Remedies Ltd
- Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd
- Zim Laboratories Ltd
- Formosa Laboratories Inc
- TFBS Bioscience Inc
- AAVnerGene Inc
- Shiva Analyticals (India) Pvt Ltd
- Imexpharm
