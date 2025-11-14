Emerging Pharma Market Outsourcing Report, Q3 2025: India's Pharmaceutical Firms Criticize New CDSCO Regulations; China's 11th Centralized Procurement Program Sets Milestone

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Market Outsourcing Report - Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This expert outsourcing report is a comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape for emerging markets in Q3 2025, including analysis of news and trends affecting contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and the identification of recent contract service agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs.

It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the pharmaceutical value chain that will provide insights into API (biologics and chemical) as well as dose manufacturing and packaging (clinical and commercial) for countries in emerging markets.



Scope

CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

What are the latest trends in contract service agreements within the emerging markets of the pharmaceutical industry such as India, China, the Middle East, South America, and Eastern Europe?

What mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the pharmaceutical sector during Q2 2025, and what do they signify for the industry?

How are global supply chains for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) being affected by regulatory changes and inspections?

What are the key challenges and opportunities for contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs)?

What are the outcomes of FDA inspections and compliance issues for pharmaceutical manufacturers?

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Trends

Pharmaceutical firms in India criticize new manufacturing regulations imposed by the CDSCO

China's 11th Centralized Procurement Program marks milestone with improved bidding, price setting to ease excessive low-price competition

Industry Analysis

Emerging market contract service agreements

Emerging market quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q3 2025

Value Chain

API chemical

API biologics - protein and peptide

API biologics (cell, gene, vaccine, and virus therapies)

Clinical dose manufacturing and packaging

Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

Analytical services

Regulatory developments

Companies Featured

Hongene Biotech Corp

Hangzhou Dingle Xinwei Biotechnology Co Ltd

WuXi Biologics Co Ltd

Virogen Biotechnology Inc

Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc

George Medicines Pty Ltd

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

Xbrane Biopharma AB

Orient Pharma Co Ltd (Youlin Biotech)

Rubicon Research Pvt Ltd

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd

Abiochem Biotechnology Co Ltd (Yikelai Biotechnology (Group))

Natco Pharma Ltd

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

Guangdong East Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (East Sunshine Changjiang Pharma)

Anugraha Chemicals

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Modern Hasen Shangqiu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Shanghai Modern Pharma / Hasen)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Torrent Pharma)

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (J B Chemicals & Pharma)

CF PharmTech Inc

Anqing Chico Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

EVA Pharma

Asymchem Life Science Tianjin Co Ltd

Aurisco Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Flamma SpA

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Axplora Group GmbH / PharmaZell (Axplora's PharmaZell Business Unit)

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

Cipla Ltd

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

Concord Biotech Ltd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Gland Pharma Ltd

Granules India Ltd

Lupin Ltd

Sai Life Sciences Ltd

Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Unichem Laboratories Ltd

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

BioDlink

Yiling Pharmaceutical Ltd

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Indoco Remedies Ltd

Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

Zim Laboratories Ltd

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

Formosa Laboratories Inc

TFBS Bioscience Inc

AAVnerGene Inc

Shiva Analyticals (India) Pvt Ltd

Imexpharm

