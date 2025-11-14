Advances in Semiconductor Technology Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Opportunities in AI Advancements, Premium Consumer Electronics, Data Centers, and 5G Networks

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Advances in Semiconductor Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Next-generation chips represent the next frontier of semiconductor technology, incorporating advancements in design, materials, manufacturing process, performance, and packaging. Next-generation chips are paramount to the digital transformation heralded by growth in AI tools. Next-generation chips can be found in the latest premium consumer electronics, data center servers, 5G network equipment, satellite broadband and earth observation, commercial and military radar, and other defense systems.
Key Highlights
- From 2026 to 2028, fabs will face considerable engineering challenges as they try to break the 2-nanometer (nm) barrier. ASML will continue its global dominance in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, but China is rallying its local industry to develop a homegrown alternative. Realistically, 2029 or 2030 would be the earliest that China could challenge ASML globally.
- Due to the high growth in AI chip demand, the demand and performance requirements for high bandwidth memory (HBM) will continue to grow. SK Hynix and Micron Technology appear to be accelerating ahead of Samsung Electronics, which is reportedly experiencing low HBM yields.
- AI ASICs' share of the AI chips market will increase from 10% in 2024 to over 25% by 2028. The $10 billion contract that OpenAI awarded Broadcom in September 2025 will only inspire other Big Tech companies to continue to develop and procure AI application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) that fit their specific AI requirements.
Scope
- This report analyzes recent advances in semiconductor technology. In particular, it looks at the latest innovations in photolithography, integrated circuit packaging, and transistor design.
- The report also includes details of developments in power semiconductors, photonic chips, and ready frequency chips for 6G.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction to Next-Generation Chips
- Advances in Photolithography
- Advances in Integrated Circuit Packaging
- Advances in Transistor Design
- Power Semiconductors
- Photonic Chips
- Radio Frequency Chips for 6G
- The Path to Quantum Computing
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Report Authors
- Thematic Research Methodology
