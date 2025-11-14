Global Budget Hotel Market Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Red Roof Inn, hotelF1, IBIS, Premier Inn, Travelodge, Roots, La Quinta Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Extended Stay America

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Budget Hotel Market (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Budget Hotels Market report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the budget accommodation market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. It also features profiles of some of the market's leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers' needs.



Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of Global budget hotel industry, top companies in terms of budget hotel category, as well as current and future trends in budget hotel industry

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on this market

Gauge which are the biggest and most promising regional markets for the budget accommodation market

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities

Gain an understanding of the outlook for regional markets and learn from existing successes and our recommendations.

Key Topics Covered:

Snapshot

Key Trends

Deals

Key Insights

Outlook

Company Profiles

Red Roof Inn

hotelF1

ibis budget

Premier Inn

Travelodge Hotels Ltd

Roots Corporation Ltd

La Quinta Inn & Suites

Holiday Inn Express

Extended Stay America Inc

