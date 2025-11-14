Global Budget Hotel Market Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Red Roof Inn, hotelF1, IBIS, Premier Inn, Travelodge, Roots, La Quinta Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Extended Stay America

Key market opportunities in the budget hotel segment include post-COVID-19 recovery, emerging demand in Asia-Pacific and Africa, adapting to evolving consumer needs, and leveraging successful strategies from leading players to capture growth in promising regional markets.

 Research and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Budget Hotel Market (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Budget Hotels Market report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the budget accommodation market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. It also features profiles of some of the market's leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers' needs.

Scope

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of Global budget hotel industry, top companies in terms of budget hotel category, as well as current and future trends in budget hotel industry

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand the impact of COVID-19 on this market
  • Gauge which are the biggest and most promising regional markets for the budget accommodation market
  • Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities
  • Gain an understanding of the outlook for regional markets and learn from existing successes and our recommendations.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Snapshot
  • Key Trends
  • Deals
  • Key Insights
  • Outlook

Company Profiles

  • Red Roof Inn
  • hotelF1
  • ibis budget
  • Premier Inn
  • Travelodge Hotels Ltd
  • Roots Corporation Ltd
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites
  • Holiday Inn Express
  • Extended Stay America Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eg78va

