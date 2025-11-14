Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma, Q3 2025 Report - Investments Reach $5 Billion, Up 9.9% Quarter-on-Quarter as Oncology Leads with 69 Deals and 231 Investors

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma - Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the venture capital (VC) investment activity in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.



In Q3 2025, the global pharma sector saw investments totaling $5 billion, marking an 9.9% increase from Q2 2025. Investment volume also rose, with 149 deals, representing a 10.4% uptick. Oncology emerged as the top therapy area with 69 deals backed by 231 investors.



Scope

This report provides an overview of VC investment activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies.

It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Pharma Venture Capital Activity in Q3 2025



3 Global Investment Trends in Pharma



4 Global Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma



5 Global VC Investment Trends for Biotechs



6 Notable Deals in Pharma



7 Global Mega Investments Trends in Pharma



8 Mega Investments Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma



9 Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Size



10 Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Stages



11 Deal Activity in Pharma: Top Deal Stage Type Analysis



12 Pharma Regional Comparison - Q3 2025



13 Pharma Regional Investment Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume



14 Pharma Investment Review by Top 10 Countries



15 Top 10 Therapy Area Investment Review



16 Top Pharma Investors by Value in Q3 2025



17 Further Information

