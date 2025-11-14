Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma, Q3 2025 Report - Investments Reach $5 Billion, Up 9.9% Quarter-on-Quarter as Oncology Leads with 69 Deals and 231 Investors

In Q3 2025, the pharma sector saw increased VC investments, with oncology leading as the top therapy area. Growing interest in biopharmaceutical ventures and rising deal volume highlight expanding opportunities for strategic investment and innovation in this dynamic industry.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma - Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the venture capital (VC) investment activity in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.

In Q3 2025, the global pharma sector saw investments totaling $5 billion, marking an 9.9% increase from Q2 2025. Investment volume also rose, with 149 deals, representing a 10.4% uptick. Oncology emerged as the top therapy area with 69 deals backed by 231 investors.

Scope

  • This report provides an overview of VC investment activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies.
  • It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.

Reasons to Buy

  • Companies that strategically invest in venture funding position themselves for success, while those that fail to adapt risk falling behind.
  • This report provides an overview of global VC investment trends in the pharma sector from the past quarter, offering insights into the industry landscape and key market movements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Pharma Venture Capital Activity in Q3 2025

3 Global Investment Trends in Pharma

4 Global Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma

5 Global VC Investment Trends for Biotechs

6 Notable Deals in Pharma

7 Global Mega Investments Trends in Pharma

8 Mega Investments Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma

9 Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Size

10 Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Stages

11 Deal Activity in Pharma: Top Deal Stage Type Analysis

12 Pharma Regional Comparison - Q3 2025

13 Pharma Regional Investment Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume

14 Pharma Investment Review by Top 10 Countries

15 Top 10 Therapy Area Investment Review

16 Top Pharma Investors by Value in Q3 2025

17 Further Information

Companies Featured

  • MapLight therapeutics
  • Kriya Therapeutics
  • Odyssey Therapeutics
  • Crystalys Therapeutics
  • Treeline Biosciences
  • Strand Therapeutics
  • Enveda Biosciences
  • Artbio
  • Minghui Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co
  • Star Therapeutics
  • Avalyn Pharma
  • Renasant Bio
  • Ensoma
  • Sparrow Pharmaceuticals
  • Dualitas Therapeutics
  • Setpoint Medical
  • Charm Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cuuuz3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Pharmaceuticals
                            
                            
                                Venture Capital
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading