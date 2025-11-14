Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma, Q3 2025 Report - Investments Reach $5 Billion, Up 9.9% Quarter-on-Quarter as Oncology Leads with 69 Deals and 231 Investors

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma - Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the venture capital (VC) investment activity in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.
In Q3 2025, the global pharma sector saw investments totaling $5 billion, marking an 9.9% increase from Q2 2025. Investment volume also rose, with 149 deals, representing a 10.4% uptick. Oncology emerged as the top therapy area with 69 deals backed by 231 investors.
- This report provides an overview of VC investment activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies.
- It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.
- This report provides an overview of global VC investment trends in the pharma sector from the past quarter, offering insights into the industry landscape and key market movements.
1 Table of Contents
2 Pharma Venture Capital Activity in Q3 2025
3 Global Investment Trends in Pharma
4 Global Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma
5 Global VC Investment Trends for Biotechs
6 Notable Deals in Pharma
7 Global Mega Investments Trends in Pharma
8 Mega Investments Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma
9 Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Size
10 Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Stages
11 Deal Activity in Pharma: Top Deal Stage Type Analysis
12 Pharma Regional Comparison - Q3 2025
13 Pharma Regional Investment Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume
14 Pharma Investment Review by Top 10 Countries
15 Top 10 Therapy Area Investment Review
16 Top Pharma Investors by Value in Q3 2025
17 Further Information
Companies Featured
- MapLight therapeutics
- Kriya Therapeutics
- Odyssey Therapeutics
- Crystalys Therapeutics
- Treeline Biosciences
- Strand Therapeutics
- Enveda Biosciences
- Artbio
- Minghui Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co
- Star Therapeutics
- Avalyn Pharma
- Renasant Bio
- Ensoma
- Sparrow Pharmaceuticals
- Dualitas Therapeutics
- Setpoint Medical
- Charm Therapeutics
