Polypropylene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Output to Grow by 36% - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global polypropylene capacity is likely to grow significantly by more than 36% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period mainly due to its escalating demand in packaging, automotive, and construction sectors. Polypropylene is a versatile thermoplastic polymer made from propylene and has diverse applications due to its strength, chemical resistance, and low density. It is typically used in a variety of products such as films, bottles, automotive bumpers and interior, and medical syringes, tubing, labware, and disposable medical devices.
Scope
- Global polypropylene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
- Global polypropylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries
- Key details of the polypropylene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced polypropylene plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global polypropylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for polypropylene capacity data
- Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity Polypropylene Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Polypropylene Plants by Region
- New Projects Announcements
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Polypropylene Plants
2. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Polypropylene Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Polypropylene Plants by Country
- Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects by Key Countries
3. Global Polypropylene Capacity Outlook by Company
- Global Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global Polypropylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
4. Polypropylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Polypropylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Asia
5. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- Polypropylene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in the Middle East
6. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in Europe
- Polypropylene Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Europe
7. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in North America
- Polypropylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in North America
8. Polypropylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU
- Polypropylene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in FSU
9. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in Africa
- Polypropylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Africa
10. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Polypropylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
- Polypropylene Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9o636p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.