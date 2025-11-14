Polypropylene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Output to Grow by 36% - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global polypropylene capacity is likely to grow significantly by more than 36% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period mainly due to its escalating demand in packaging, automotive, and construction sectors. Polypropylene is a versatile thermoplastic polymer made from propylene and has diverse applications due to its strength, chemical resistance, and low density. It is typically used in a variety of products such as films, bottles, automotive bumpers and interior, and medical syringes, tubing, labware, and disposable medical devices.



Scope

Global polypropylene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global polypropylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries

Key details of the polypropylene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Key Highlights

Global Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Polypropylene Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Polypropylene Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Polypropylene Plants

2. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Polypropylene Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Polypropylene Plants by Country

Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects by Key Countries

3. Global Polypropylene Capacity Outlook by Company

Global Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global Polypropylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

4. Polypropylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Polypropylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Asia

5. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East

Polypropylene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in the Middle East

6. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in Europe

Polypropylene Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Europe

7. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in North America

Polypropylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in North America

8. Polypropylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU

Polypropylene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in FSU

9. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in Africa

Polypropylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Africa

10. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

Polypropylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030

Polypropylene Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030

11. Appendix

