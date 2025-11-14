Northrop Grumman Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Technology Initiatives, Investments, Partnership & Network Map, ICT Budget and Contracts

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Northrop Grumman Corporation - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Northrop) is a multi-national aerospace and defense technology company. It offers a wide range of products, services, and solutions, including military aircraft, space systems, missile defense systems, networking and communications systems, advanced weapons and long-range fires capabilities, mission systems, and strategic deterrence systems, among others. It also offers microelectronics, advanced computing, and other cyber technologies.

The company sells its products and services to American and international customers, especially to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence community. The company reports its financial performance through four reportable segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. Aeronautics Systems develops and produces a variety of military aircraft systems, including tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, long-range strike aircraft, unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Defense Systems produces missiles, command and control systems, advanced propulsion systems, gun systems, and strike weapons amongst others. The Mission Systems offers intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, electronic warfare systems, radar, electrooptical/infrared (EO/IR) and acoustic sensors, and cyber solutions, among others. Space Systems offers satellite and spacecraft systems, sensors and payloads, missile defense systems and interceptors, and launch vehicles, among others.

Scope

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its investments.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Northrop's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments

Key Topics Covered:

Northrop's Overview

Northrop's Digital Transformation Strategy

Northrop's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Northrop's Technology Focus

Northrop's Technology Initiatives

Northrop's Tech Investments

Northrop's Tech Ecosystem

Northrop's ICT Budget and Contracts

Northrop's Senior Management

Companies Featured

AT&T

Fujitsu

Viasat

SEMPRE

Nvidia

Sitecore

Aeronix

Leonardo

Titomic

Stratasys

GKN Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace

Deepwave Digital

Orbit Fab

