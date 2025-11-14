Thermo Fisher Scientific Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Digital Transformation and Innovation Strategy, Technology Initiatives, Investments, and Acquisitions

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Thermo Fisher Scientific - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers detailed information and insights into Thermo Fisher’s technology activities, highlighting its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It provides an overview of key technology initiatives, including partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions, along with insights into each initiative’s technology theme, objectives, and benefits. Additionally, the report includes details on estimated ICT budgets.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Thermo Fisher) is an American company offering a variety of products, solutions and services to the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, hospitals, and clinical diagnostic labs industries. Its products and services are also widely used by research institutions, government agencies, and universities. Thermo Fisher reports its business performance through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products & Biopharma Services.

The Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments and consumables for customers in pharmaceuticals and medical research industries. The Analytical Instruments segment offers chromatography solutions, electron microscopes, and mass spectrometers. The Specialty Diagnostics segment offers culture media, reagents, diagnostic test kits, and instruments. The Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment offers lab consumables, equipment and chemicals. Major brands of the company are Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Labs Services, Patheon, PPD, and Gibco.

Scope

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its investments and its acquisitions.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Thermo Fisher's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:

Thermo Fisher's Overview

Thermo Fisher's Digital Transformation Strategy

Thermo Fisher's Technology Focus

Thermo Fisher's Technology Initiatives

Thermo Fisher's Tech Investments

Thermo Fisher's Tech Acquisitions

Thermo Fisher's Tech Ecosystem

Thermo Fisher's ICT Budget and Contracts

Thermo Fisher's Senior Management

Thermo Fisher's Thematic Scorecard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Mirai Bio

Evalueserve

Genoox

Medidata

MSAID

Cellular Origins

Multiply Labs

CytoReason

CorEvitas LLC

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j88ejv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.