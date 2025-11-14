Forklift Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2032: Electric and Autonomous Solutions are in High Demand, Driven by Infrastructure Growth, Urbanization, and E-commerce Needs

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The forklift market grew from USD 73.72 billion in 2024 to USD 78.78 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 7.32%, approaching USD 129.76 billion by 2032. This trajectory is propelled by continued investment in global infrastructure, accelerated urbanization, and intensified demand for supply chain optimization across myriad industries.

The forklift market is undergoing rapid transformation, shaped by technology, sustainability mandates, and shifting global supply chain pressures. This report equips senior stakeholders with comprehensive, actionable intelligence to guide effective strategy across procurement, deployment, and investment decisions.

Conclusion

The forklift market is rapidly evolving as technological, environmental, and trade factors converge. This intelligence enables leaders to make informed investments and strategic choices, securing a strong position in a dynamic material handling landscape.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Technology adoption is reshaping the operational landscape, with electrification, telematics, and predictive maintenance enabling greater efficiency and safer, sustainable fleet management.

Material handling solutions are diversifying in response to evolving use cases, such as e-commerce fulfillment, cold storage, and advanced manufacturing, driving demand for both narrow aisle and high-capacity forklifts.

Manufacturers and logistics providers are prioritizing digital integration, including real-time data analytics, ergonomic controls, and system interconnectivity, to achieve competitive differentiation in fast-moving sectors.

Regional market dynamics reflect unique growth drivers, from cold chain logistics expansion in the Americas to emissions regulation incentives in Europe and infrastructure-driven needs in Asia-Pacific.

End-use industries are influencing forklift design-pharmaceuticals and food sectors demand stringent hygiene and traceability, while construction and automotive sectors emphasize durability and throughput.

Market Insights



Adoption of lithium-ion battery forklifts with fast charging for round-the-clock operations

Integration of advanced telematics systems for predictive maintenance and performance optimization

Deployment of autonomous forklifts guided by AI and machine vision to streamline warehouse workflows

Implementation of hydrogen fuel cell forklifts for uninterrupted operation in high-intensity facilities

Utilization of collaborative robots and forklifts working together to enhance material handling efficiency

Expansion of ultra-narrow aisle forklift solutions to maximize storage density in e-commerce warehouses

Integration of operator assistance systems with augmented reality for safer and more efficient forklift training

Introduction of battery swapping stations and modular battery packs to minimize forklift downtime during shifts

Increasing regulatory pressure driving adoption of zero-emission electric forklifts in urban distribution centers

Scope & Segmentation of the Forklift Market

This analysis provides a multidimensional evaluation of the market, allowing leaders to pinpoint high-growth opportunities, assess competitive positioning, and refine operational strategy. Segmentation spans technology, power source, equipment type, and application, addressed across major global regions and industry sectors.

Power Source: Electric (hydrogen fuel cell, lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries), Internal Combustion Engine (diesel, gasoline & LPG/CNG)

Electric (hydrogen fuel cell, lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries), Internal Combustion Engine (diesel, gasoline & LPG/CNG) Class Type: Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V

Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V Load Capacity: 5 to 15 Tons, Above 15 Tons, Below 5 Tons

5 to 15 Tons, Above 15 Tons, Below 5 Tons Technology: Autonomous/Robotic, Conventional/Manual, Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous/Robotic, Conventional/Manual, Semi-Autonomous End-User: Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Food & Beverage, Logistics & Warehousing, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Retail & Wholesale

Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Food & Beverage, Logistics & Warehousing, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Retail & Wholesale Application: Cold Storage / Refrigeration, Construction & Infrastructure Handling, Inventory Management, Material Handling, Transporting Equipment, Warehouse Operations

Why This Report Matters for Strategic Decision-Makers

Provides detailed analysis of the full spectrum of technologies, applications, and regional trends shaping the forklift market's competitive future.

Delivers actionable recommendations for electrification initiatives, workforce upskilling, digital infrastructure integration, and supply chain resilience.

Supports risk mitigation and growth planning by illuminating the impact of trade policies, sustainability requirements, and new operational models across end-use industries.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $78.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $129.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

CLARK Material Handling Company

Combilift Ltd.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Doosan Industrial Vehicle

EP Equipment

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Hangcha Group Co.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

Komatsu Ltd.

LiftOne LLC

Lonking Holdings Limited

Manitou Group

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

TCM Forklifts

Toyota Material Handling, Inc.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Natraj Enterprises.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btowdd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment