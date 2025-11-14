Forklift Aftermarket Services Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Predictive Maintenance, Real-time Diagnostics, and Remote Monitoring are Reshaping the $7.99 Billion Industry

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Aftermarket Services Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forklift aftermarket services market grew from USD 7.56 billion in 2024 to USD 7.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.75 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.04% over the forecast period.

Market expansion is influenced by technological innovation, greater focus on predictive maintenance, and new regulatory frameworks altering traditional service approaches.

Forklift aftermarket services are evolving rapidly as companies focus on minimizing downtime, optimizing fleet performance, and enhancing safety compliance in increasingly complex material handling environments. Industry advances are creating new opportunities for decision-makers to drive operational resilience and long-term value in a dynamically shifting market.

Why This Report Matters

Equip senior leaders with actionable insights to navigate digital transformation and regulatory complexity in forklift aftermarket services.

Highlight strategic pathways for cost control, fleet optimization, and compliance across diverse service and operating models.

Support market-entry, expansion, and partnership decisions with detailed regional, segment, and competitor intelligence.

Key Takeaways

Predictive maintenance, real-time diagnostics, and remote monitoring are reshaping service delivery, helping minimize unplanned outages and optimize resource allocation in material handling operations.

Regulatory compliance is intensifying, prompting adoption of advanced inspection and operator training programs-particularly in regions with strict emissions or safety standards.

Sustained supply chain pressures and shifts in trade policy are prompting providers to diversify sourcing and form deeper partnerships with domestic and regional manufacturers.

Digitalization of parts procurement, service management, and training is streamlining workflows and enabling new business models in parts access and service contracts.

Operators are differentiating by offering tailored service agreements, integrating sustainability initiatives, and leveraging new digital tools to drive higher uptime and lower total cost of ownership.

Scope & Segmentation

Service Type: Includes corrective maintenance, inspection, operator training, parts replacement (batteries, hydraulics, safety, tires, transmissions), and preventive maintenance approaches.

Includes corrective maintenance, inspection, operator training, parts replacement (batteries, hydraulics, safety, tires, transmissions), and preventive maintenance approaches. Lift Capacity: Covers service demands for up to 2.5 tons, 2.5-5 tons, and above 5 tons fleet segments.

Covers service demands for up to 2.5 tons, 2.5-5 tons, and above 5 tons fleet segments. Power Source: Focuses on electric (fuel cell, lead-acid, lithium-ion) and internal combustion units (diesel, gasoline/CNG, LPG/propane).

Focuses on electric (fuel cell, lead-acid, lithium-ion) and internal combustion units (diesel, gasoline/CNG, LPG/propane). Forklift Class: Addresses Class I-VII units, reflecting applications from electric riders to rough terrain models.

Addresses Class I-VII units, reflecting applications from electric riders to rough terrain models. Ownership Model: Outlines leased, owned, and rented fleet service patterns.

Outlines leased, owned, and rented fleet service patterns. Service Delivery Model: Analyzes on-site mobile, pickup and delivery, remote/tele-assisted, and workshop-based servicing.

Analyzes on-site mobile, pickup and delivery, remote/tele-assisted, and workshop-based servicing. Equipment Age: Segments include 0-3 years, 4-7 years, and 8+ years, highlighting lifecycle service requirements.

Segments include 0-3 years, 4-7 years, and 8+ years, highlighting lifecycle service requirements. Operating Environment: Differentiates indoor and outdoor fleet service dynamics.

Differentiates indoor and outdoor fleet service dynamics. Fleet Size: Examines service strategies for 1-10 units, 11-50 units, 51-200 units, and above 200 units.

Examines service strategies for 1-10 units, 11-50 units, 51-200 units, and above 200 units. Channel: Explores distributor/wholesaler, in-house maintenance, independent providers, OEM authorized dealers, and online parts retailers.

Explores distributor/wholesaler, in-house maintenance, independent providers, OEM authorized dealers, and online parts retailers. End User: Considers construction, logistics and transport, manufacturing (automotive, chemical, food and beverage), retail and e-commerce, and warehousing (cold storage, general warehousing).

Considers construction, logistics and transport, manufacturing (automotive, chemical, food and beverage), retail and e-commerce, and warehousing (cold storage, general warehousing). Regional Coverage: Spans Americas (North, Latin), Europe, Middle East and Africa (Europe, Middle East, Africa), and Asia-Pacific regions.

Conclusion

The forklift aftermarket services sector is entering a phase defined by data-driven operations and strategic adaptability. Industry decision-makers equipped with targeted intelligence can proactively manage risk, unlock efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in challenging environments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



Integration of IoT-enabled predictive maintenance platforms in forklift fleets

Adoption of electric forklift battery swapping stations to minimize downtime in aftermarket support

Utilization of advanced telematics data analytics for proactive forklift component replacement scheduling

Rise of mobile service vans equipped with remote diagnostics for on-site forklift repairs

Implementation of augmented reality modules for technician training in forklift aftermarket services

Expansion of sustainable remanufacturing programs for forklift parts to reduce environmental impact

Deployment of blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability for authentic forklift spare parts distribution

Growth of subscription-based forklift service models offering bundled maintenance and parts support

Lithium-ion and hydrogen powertrains spur aftermarket needs for thermal management, charger calibration, and end-of-life handling

Surging forklift duty cycles propel growth in aftermarket services and parts market

