Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ransomware Preparedness Assessment Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ransomware continues to reshape cybersecurity priorities worldwide, forcing organizations of all sizes and sectors to adapt proactively. Senior leaders now recognize that evolving digital risks require an integrated, ongoing approach spanning governance, technology, and collaboration to effectively reduce organizational exposure.

Market Snapshot: Navigating the Ransomware Preparedness Landscape

The ransomware defense market is defined by intense innovation, shifting attacker tactics, and increasing regulatory scrutiny. Automated attack frameworks and the commoditization of malware-as-a-service are fueling more adaptive and persistent threats. Double and triple extortion schemes, coupled with the expansion of remote work and cloud-native systems, are driving multi-layered risks across sectors.

Detection technologies and managed security services have emerged as essential components of contemporary readiness, while organizations continue to invest in hybrid strategies balancing on-premise and cloud controls. Regulatory frameworks, such as mandatory breach notifications and cyber resilience guidelines, are accelerating governance modernization across key regions including the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Ransomware Readiness Insights

Senior executives increasingly view ransomware preparedness as a continuous process, not a one-time investment, integrating people, processes, and technology.

Automated, AI-driven attack methods and commoditized ransomware tools are intensifying cyber risks, so organizations must prioritize proactive threat hunting and rapid response capabilities.

The widespread migration to cloud and remote work environments has expanded attack surfaces, making identity and access management a critical focal point.

Sector-specific demands, such as the need for stringent regulatory compliance in BFSI and real-time monitoring for operational technologies, are shaping resilience strategies.

Managed and professional services, ranging from incident response to strategic consulting, are bridging talent shortages and addressing complex security requirements.

Recovery and business continuity planning, supported by regular tabletop exercises, are reaffirmed as essential components of a holistic defense model.

Market Dynamics



Growing prevalence of double and triple extortion tactics in ransomware attacks

Increasing integration of ransomware readiness assessments with cyber insurance requirements

Rising adoption of AI-driven threat detection to preempt ransomware infiltration attempts

Expansion of ransomware as a service offerings lowering barriers for cybercriminal entry

Strengthening of regulatory mandates forcing timely ransomware incident reporting and disclosure

Escalation of supply chain vulnerabilities exploited to deploy ransomware across interconnected networks

Investment surge in immutable backup solutions to accelerate recovery after ransomware incidents

Enhanced collaboration between threat intelligence sharing platforms to combat ransomware campaigns globally

Scope & Segmentation

Industry Verticals: BFSI (banking, insurance, investment services), energy and utilities (oil and gas, power generation, renewable energy), government (federal, state and local), healthcare (hospitals, medical devices, pharma and life sciences), IT and telecom (IT services, telecom operators), manufacturing (automotive, electronics, food and beverage), retail and consumer goods (e-commerce, retail stores).

BFSI (banking, insurance, investment services), energy and utilities (oil and gas, power generation, renewable energy), government (federal, state and local), healthcare (hospitals, medical devices, pharma and life sciences), IT and telecom (IT services, telecom operators), manufacturing (automotive, electronics, food and beverage), retail and consumer goods (e-commerce, retail stores). Solution Types: Detective (endpoint detection and response, security information and event management, user behavior analytics), preventive (data encryption, email security, endpoint security, network security), recovery (backup and recovery tools, business continuity solutions, disaster recovery services).

Detective (endpoint detection and response, security information and event management, user behavior analytics), preventive (data encryption, email security, endpoint security, network security), recovery (backup and recovery tools, business continuity solutions, disaster recovery services). Service Types: Managed services (incident response, managed backup, security monitoring), professional services (consulting, implementation, training).

Managed services (incident response, managed backup, security monitoring), professional services (consulting, implementation, training). Deployment Types: Cloud (hybrid, private, public), on-premise (appliance-based, software-based, virtual appliance).

Cloud (hybrid, private, public), on-premise (appliance-based, software-based, virtual appliance). Organization Sizes: Large enterprise, small and medium enterprise (medium, micro, small).

Large enterprise, small and medium enterprise (medium, micro, small). Regional Coverage: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), EMEA (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan).

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Companies Featured

Broadcom Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Trend Micro Incorporated

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sophos Ltd.

VMware, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

SentinelOne, Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6yc0u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.