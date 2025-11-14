Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US FDA Training Course - Understanding Key Factors When Working with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) (Nov 26, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course has been designed to provide an essential overview of the key factors when working with the FDA. It will equip senior managers and project managers with pivotal information to enable them to interact with their teams and ask critical questions to ensure the best outcomes when making applications to the FDA.

The programme will provide an overview of the US FDA's organisational divisions and examine the drug development regulations. It will provide a valuable guide through the review options and discuss the New Drug Application (NDA) process and how the FDA deals with Generics and Biosimilars.

For those short on time this course is for you, as you will receive a focused and comprehensive overview of the key strategic considerations when making applications to the FDA.

Benefits of Attending

Learn the critical factors involved when embarking on product development for the US market

Understand how to communicate effectively about US activities throughout the organisation

Know the structure of the FDA and how it works

Understand how to comply with the regulations and requirements

Discover the best review process for your application

Learn the requirements and processes for biologics and advanced therapies

Review the key differences between the EU and FDA applications for Generics (ANDA) and Biosimilars (315k)

Get the opportunity to understand the complexities and discuss best approaches with an expert in this area

Certifications

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Starts-ups

Pharmaceutical Executives

Senior Management

Business Development Managers

Regulatory Strategists

Project Managers

All those who wish to broaden their knowledge on working with the FDA

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Brief history of the FDA and Regulations and how we got to where we are today

Review the FDA's organisation by division

Examining the Drug Development Regulations in the US

Clinical trials and Investigational New Drug (INDs)

Discover who is involved in the development and the types of INDs

Basic understanding of the IND content and timings

FDA Meetings

Review the various FDA meetings in accordance with PDUFA VII (Prescription Drug User Fee Amendments)

Evaluation of FDA Review Options

Understanding the following FDA review options:

Fast track/Priority review/Accelerated review/Breakthrough status

Understand the importance of Cell and Gene Therapy in FDA and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapies (RMAT) Process/Interact

Reviewing the New Drug Application (NDA) process/Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) Process

Defining full NDAs/BLA

Examining the NDA categories

Explaining abbreviated NDAs and 505 (b) (2)

Understand ANDA (Generics) and 351K (Biosimilars) Applications

Review of key differences to EU

Overview of regulatory positions

US strategies for development

Review the Importance of Lifecycle Management in the US

Annual reports

Change being Effective

Prior Approval Supplements

Comparison to EU variation regulation

Speakers:



Andrew Willis

Consultant

Independent



Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs & Consulting Services. Catalent is the world's leading contract manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceuticals, and he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants. He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis.

He has 10 years manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs. He currently has a total of 28 years pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products.

These experiences have allowed knowledge of many Biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment. He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities.

Specific experience includes the project management of a large MAA requiring full clinical data, followed by Mutual Recognition of the application in all of the European Concerned Member States. The project recorded successful outcomes in all major markets (26 countries) and was viewed as highly successful by the client, meeting very stringent project timings.



