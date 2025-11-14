Vitiligo Pipeline Market Report 2025: Comprehensive Insights About 18+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs - Emerging Therapies Like JAK Inhibitors Show Promise, Enhancing Treatment Options

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitiligo - Pipeline Insight, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Vitiligo - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Vitiligo pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Vitiligo pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Vitiligo treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Vitiligo commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Vitiligo collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Vitiligo R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Vitiligo.



This segment of the Vitiligo report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Afamelanotide: Clinuvel, Inc.



Afamelanotide, developed by Clinuvel, Inc., is a synthetic analogue of alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone (?-MSH) designed to promote skin pigmentation in individuals with vitiligo. It works by activating melanocortin 1 receptors (MC1R) on melanocytes, stimulating melanin production and distribution in depigmented areas of the skin. Afamelanotide is administered via a subcutaneous implant, offering a systemic approach that may enhance repigmentation, particularly when used in combination with controlled UV light therapy. Its mechanism addresses the underlying pigment loss in vitiligo, aiming to restore skin tone more uniformly and effectively. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Vitiligo.



VYN201: Vyne Therapeutics Inc.



Repibresib is a pan-bromodomain BET inhibitor designed to be locally administered as a "soft" drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways, while providing low systemic exposure. BET proteins play a key role in regulating gene transcription via epigenetic interactions ("reading"). Recent research has identified a key role for these proteins in regulating activation of immune cells, including T cells and B cells, and subsequent inflammatory and fibrotic processes. As epigenetic readers, BET proteins regulate the recruitment of transcriptional factors that are key to the production of several pro-inflammatory cytokines. BET inhibitors have the potential to treat a range of immuno-inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by blocking pro-inflammatory cytokine transcription, with additional potential in myeloproliferative neoplastic disorders. In addition to demonstrating clinical proof-of-concept in vitiligo, repibresib has produced consistent reductions in pro-inflammatory and disease-related biomarkers and improvements in disease severity in several preclinical models (using several different routes of administration). Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Vitiligo.



FB102: Forte Biosciences, Inc.



FB102 is a proprietary molecule with potentially broad autoimmune and autoimmune-related applications. The Company's FB102 program aims to address key pathways implicated in these indications with a CD122 antagonist. CD122 is a subunit of IL-2/IL-15 receptors which are key regulators of NK cells and certain T cell subsets. Significant reductions in NK cell pharmacodynamic marker of FB102 mechanism was observed supporting the in vitro as well as the NHP data and mechanism of action of FB102. A phase 1 healthy volunteer SAD/MAD study was successfully completed and demonstrated a good safety profile. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Vitiligo.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Vitiligo drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report.



There are approx. 18+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Vitiligo. The companies which have their Vitiligo drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Clinuvel, Inc.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Vitiligo therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Vitiligo drugs.



