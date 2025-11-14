Spasticity Pipeline Market Research Report 2025: Opportunities with Over 10 Companies and 12 Pipeline Drugs in Development

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spasticity - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Spasticity - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report delivers an in-depth analysis of the spasticity drug pipeline, providing comprehensive insights on over 10 companies and more than 12 pipeline drugs.

The report profiles both clinical and nonclinical stage products, covering a wide range of therapeutic assessments by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type. It also spotlights inactive pipeline products offering a complete view of this critical healthcare area.

Spasticity, a type of motor disorder marked by increased muscle tone, often results in challenges like mobility issues and muscle spasms. However, it can have functional benefits such as improved circulation. A multifaceted management approach, including physical therapy and pharmacologic interventions, typically guides treatment. Accurate early assessment is crucial to optimize patient outcomes and enhance quality of life. The report offers a detailed exploration of these aspects, helping to frame the current and future therapeutic landscape.

The report identifies emerging drugs like MTR-601 by Motric Bio, a promising antispastic therapy in Phase II, and Ipsen's IPN10200, a long-acting botulinum neurotoxin for upper limb spasticity, currently in Phase I/II. These innovations underscore the commitment of industry leaders to advancing Spasticity treatment and improving patient outcomes.

The Spasticity report provides a strategic look at unmet needs, pipeline product profiles, and therapeutic assessments. It answers key questions regarding the evolution of Spasticity drugs, ongoing clinical studies, industry collaborations, and novel technologies, ensuring stakeholders are equipped with the knowledge to make informed strategic decisions.

Key highlights of the report include:

Insights into various drug candidates, classified across different clinical development phases such as Phase III, II, I, Preclinical, and Discovery stages. Detailed drug descriptions include mechanisms of action, clinical trials, approvals, and developmental activities like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

A comprehensive therapeutic assessment that categorizes emerging Spasticity drugs based on routes of administration-oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, topical-and various molecule types, including recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and peptides.

An emphasis on key industry players such as Motric Bio, Ipsen, Saol Therapeutics Inc., Elpida Therapeutics SPC, Celgene, and Tris Pharma, Inc. Notable products under development include MTR-601 and IPN10200, which aim to offer groundbreaking solutions to Spasticity management.

Analysis of pipeline activities, collaboration ventures, licensing, and acquisition efforts to highlight ongoing efforts and industry trends within Spasticity therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Spasticity: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Spasticity - Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

MTR-601: Motric Bio

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

IPN10200: Ipsen

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Spasticity Key Products

Spasticity - Unmet Needs

Spasticity - Market Drivers and Barriers

Spasticity - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Spasticity Analyst Views

Spasticity Key Companies

Motric Bio

Ipsen

Saol Therapeutics Inc

Elpida Therapeutics SPC

Celgene

Tris Pharma, Inc.

